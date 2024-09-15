Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has blown hot over a testimony video done by a member of the Lord's Chosen church

In the clip, an elderly man gave a testimony of how he overpowered his kidnappers and bragged about surviving harmful physical attacks

VDM, reacting to the footage, called on the attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as he complained bitterly over the testimony clip and subsequent ones

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to investigate the claims of members of the Lord's Chosen Church.

Following many testimonies from church members that seem like a fabrication, VDM has said that he will sue the church for misleading Christians.

Verydarkman criticized Lord's Chosen's testimonies. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Last week, a woman's testimony went viral, revealing that she was attacked by four armed robbers and ended up collecting the pistol, which she called an AK 27, but the pastor corrected her and stated that it was an AK 47.

In a recent development, VDM responded to a video of a Lord's Chosen member who said he was shot at but the bullet did not penetrate, and when a cutlass was used on his skull, it did not pass through but instead bounced back.

He added that the man was clearly lying about his testimony and that if he knocked him, it would penetrate.

Captioning his video, he wrote:

"CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA get ready for me ooo,this nonzenzzze needs to stop,now them don dey get spiritual iron for head Abi? All these chosen members."

Watch his video below:

Verydarkman attacks Prophet Fufeyin's new miracle video

Verydarkman, brought the attention of many to a new video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the general overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) in Warri, Delta State.

Recall that Verydarkman and Jeremiah Fufeyin have been in a long-term feud following the latter's healing water project.

In a viral footage, the clergyman was shown performing a miracle on a woman who was unable to walk; after touching her with a hand towel soaked in what appears to be holy water, she proceeded to walk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng