The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries' General Overseer Lazarus Muoka has predicted a tough time for VeryDarkMan if he does not stop speaking ill of his church

Muoka's warning of divine wrath on the social media influencer was a response to the video of the church members giving controversial testimonies in the church, which VeryDarkMan questioned

VeryDarkMan is being warned amid his controversies with the Falanas, Bobrisky, officials of the EFCC and the NCoS

The General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Lazarus Muoka, has warned social media influencer Martins Otse (VeryDarkMan) to cease speaking against his church, lest he face divine wrath.

Muoka's warning follows VeryDarkMan's criticism of controversial testimonies shared by church members, including claims of miraculous rescue by a lion and overcoming armed robbers. VeryDarkMan had called for an investigation by the Christian Association of Nigeria and threatened legal action.

In response, Muoka stated, "If God's anointed gets angry with you, you are finished." He emphasized that he didn't speak evil but made a statement, implying VeryDarkMan would face consequences for his actions.

This development unfolds amidst VeryDarkMan's ongoing controversies involving Bobrisky, Falz, Femi Falana, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) officials.

VeryDarkMan raises alarm against Bobrisky, EFCC

VeryDarkMan recently raised an alarm that the popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, did not service, dropping a voice conversation of the socialite with another person on social media.

In the voice conversation, Bobrisky confirmed he did not serve his jail term in the prison and indicted officials of the NCoS. He also mentioned paying N15 million to officials of the EFCC to drop the money laundry charges against him.

Earlier in 2024, Bobrisky was convicted of naira abuse by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos after he was arraigned by EFCC. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment after pleading for mercy.

