Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has spurred the internet following case with senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana

Recall that the SAN and his son Falz accused the Verydarkman of defaming them after he leaked an audio call alleged to be Bobrisky's voice

While details of Deji Adeyanju's background made the rounds online, netizens triggered debate over his profile

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman's lawyer Deji Adeyanju, became a trending topic online following his court case with renowned senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana.

Recall that VDM leaked a viral audio clip and reported that Bobrisky claimed that some Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) personnel extorted N15 million from him in exchange for dropping money laundering allegations against him.

Verydarkman’s lawyer made the rounds online. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @Oladapomikky1 /X

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan, who shared the viral recording, quoted Bob on Instagram to claim that Falana sought a presidential pardon for the crossdresser with N10 million fee.

Falana's legal team responded to the claim. The senior lawyer refuted the claim, insisting that he never discussed the claimed pardon with Bobrisky.

Falana and his son, Falz sued the TikToker for defamation after he refused to retract his statement within 24 hours.

However, in a letter dated September 25, 2024, Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, says his client didn't defame human rights lawyer Femi Falana. Instead, he (VDM) questioned the validity of Bobrisky's claims in the leaked audio.

Verydarkman's lawyer trends

Following the clash between Verydarkman and the renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana, netizens decided to spill more information about the critic's legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju.

A tending post on Elon Musk's X revealed that Deji Adeyanju is from Kogi state and has never lost a court case since starting to practise. A close look at his Instagram handle revealed that Deji is happily married with a son.

See the post below:

Verydarkman's lawyer spurs reactions online

Many who came across the post claimed that VDM's lawyer was called to bar recently and that it hasn't been up to a year he started practising.

Legit.ng compiled the comments below:

@AdefemiBlak:

"He hasn’t even been a lawyer for up to a year. Calm down."

@misterluqman:

"This post alone Na CV. He go use them Falana shine Na. Very useless family."

@kraft_demo:

"Besides, Am always proud to be his Shoemaker."

@offsprings001:

"Normally Kogi lawyers dey sabi their work well."

@Engr_Ashile:

"So many people don’t understand this tweet. He became a lawyer last two weeks."

@Govmentson:

"Na this one Falz sister wan go against? Well will advise Falz sister not to embarrass the Falanas and just settle outta court."

@abeiplumbing:

"When was he called to bar? How many cases has he been involved in?"

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

The social media activist has spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng