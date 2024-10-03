Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) has complained about how his Instagram and Facebook accounts are being reported

He said he started experiencing if after he released the audio of crossdresser Bobrisky where he indicted the EFCC and correctional centre

According to VDM, he has rejected bribe worth N100m and other deals offered to him so that he would stop speaking for the oppressed

Media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has opened up on how his Instagram and Facebook pages are being reported by those who do not like him.

He noted that some videos he posted, including the one he went to the House of Representatives, Abuja, was taken down from Instagram.

VDM stated that the issue was connected to the audio of crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, which he released recently. The audio implicated the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The media personality said he has gotten offers from different quarters to stop speaking for the masses but he won't stop. Consequently, he revealed that some TV stations have called him for interviews, he has gotten offers to do podcasts, modelling agencies have reached out to him, and some of the offers were up to N100m.

Furthermore, Verydarkman said his aim was to raise more youths who can stand up for themselves and the oppressed. Hence, he opened a new Instagram page where he would use as a backup account for his videos.

VDM asks Falz to drop his lawsuit

Earlier, Verydarkman asked singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, to drop the lawsuit he filed against him for defamation of character.

He stated that a lot of rot is going on in the country and he needed Falz to be on his side so that they could fight together for the good of the masses.

The media personality added that he did not defame Falz's father and lawyer Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Falz files petition against VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz had responded to the accusation that he was involved in the aversion of crossdresser Bobrisky's prison stay

In an audio shared by Verydarkman, Falz and his father, Femi Falana, were alleged to have collected money to help Bobrisky get a better place in the correctional centre.

Falz has now filed a lawsuit against Verydarkman, stating his role in the matter and gave the media personality 24 hours to retract his statement.

