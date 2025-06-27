Verydarkman has reacted to the punishment given to the officer involved in the viral jogging video with actress Angela Okorie

A few days ago, Okorie was seen jogging alongside the officer, while others were standing and watching them

The officer featured in the video was later disciplined for his actions, but the activist expressed his dissatisfaction with the punishment

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the Nigerian Police Force's response to the viral video of Nollywood actress Angela Okorie jogging with an officer.

A few days ago, the movie star was seen jogging openly, accompanied by a police officer running behind her, in what appeared to be a scene from a movie. The police took action after the video went viral and disciplined the officer involved.

VDM sends warning to police PRo over action atken on officer. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@adejobiolumuyiwa

Source: Instagram

In his reaction, Verydarkman criticized Adejobi Olumuyiwa, the Police Public Relations Officer, accusing him of hypocrisy.

He pointed out that while the video of Angela Okorie had gone viral during the Benue crisis, the police's attention seemed solely focused on the actress's video.

He noted that several other videos had emerged around the same time, some of which caused unrest in the country, yet the police seemed to ignore them.

VDM challenges police PRO with videos

Verydarkman played one of the videos, which showed young herdsmen armed with firearms, accompanied by police officers and military personnel in the bush, with armored tanks present.

VDM knocks Angela Okorie over her video. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He challenged the police PRO to address the situation. In another clip, a herdsman claimed that cows don't give birth to firearms and suggested that the ammunition with the herdsmen came from politicians.

Verydarkman called on the police PRO to respond to these videos and assure Nigerians of their safety.

VDM reacts to Angela Okorie's video

Regarding Angela Okorie’s video, Verydarkman expressed disappointment in the actress, stating that there are many security outfits capable of providing protection for her while filming.

The TikToker clarified, however, that he did not blame the actress for her actions, as politicians had set a bad example by turning police officers into their personal aides. He pointed out that many politicians use officers for household errands and give them money while hosting parties.

VDM warns police PRO, Adejobi Olumuyiwa

In his challenge to the police PRO, Verydarkman dared him to respond to the video and predicted that the police would likely invite Angela Okorie for questioning and possibly detain her under the guise of an investigation.

He boldly challenged the police PRO to arrest and detain the actress if they saw fit.

See the Instagram video here:

VDM replies Davido over outburst

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman lashed out at Davido for shading him after he complained about their expensive lifestyles.

He sent the music star to the gallows and spat tiger nuts at his face.

Fans were divided after seeing the kind of response the activist gave to the singer, who is also his friend. They advised the two of them on what to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng