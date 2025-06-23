Sobowale Oluyomi, a Nigerian banker, has decried the meagre salary he still earns despite working at a commercial bank for the last 16 years

The man, who is in his 40s, had become a viral sensation after a TikTok video where he lamented about his job blew up on social media

In an interview, Sobowale opened up about when he joined the banking sector, and how demanding the job is, with poor remuneration and zero promotion

A Nigerian banker, Sobowale Oluyomi, has lamented the poor treatment meted out to contract staff at commercial banks.

Sobowale, married with three kids, has been working at a commercial bank for the past 16 years, and said he has little or nothing to show for his years of hard work and diligence.

A contract banker shares how much he still earns. Photo Credit: @babashowcomedy

Source: Facebook

Out of frustration, Sobowale made a video weeks ago about his work situation, and it went viral and sparked discussions on social media.

Contract banker's frustration on the job

In an interview with content creator Lucky Udu, he opened up about his futile efforts to convert from a contract bank staff member to a full-time one.

According to the accounting graduate, who has a master's in business administration, it had always been his dream to be a proper banker:

"I made that video out of frustration because I have been employed as a contract staff for the past 16 years. I applied to the bank with a national diploma then, and when we got, we were told when you have a degree, there is an opportunity for you to get converted.

"So, I had been working really hard since I got employed, so, eventually I had my bachelor's degree in accounting in 2014, and ever since I have been trying to get converted, but the bank was not actually consistent in converting contract staff.

"But you know, I kept on pushing, because I felt this is a dream that I had from childhood and I wanted to achieve that."

Contract banker's salary

He bemoaned the poor remuneration, which is N130k monthly. He said he was paid just over N50k when he initially started with the bank over 16 years ago, and it was only increased to N130k later on. The money is barely enough to cater for his family.

He lamented seeing people he trained on the job going on to take bigger roles in the same bank because they are not contract staff.

"Presently, I earn N130k per month. Even after salary is paid, I have to borrow money to survive for the next one month. Your supervisor can even send you to go and buy pepper or buy water. And you call yourself a banker. It is as terrible as that

"Why would I be working in a financial organisation, and I don't even have financial sustainability."

He added that he had applied to other banks but was not considered due to being overaged. Sobowale said he is open to better-paying work opportunities.

A Nigerian banker says he still earns a meagre salary. Photo Credit: @babashowcomedy

Source: Facebook

Contract banker's lamentation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the contract banker's situation below:

Umukoro Afokeoghene Juddy Ohirhian said:

"That part of they will still send u to get pepper got to me. I can relate my brother . May God bring another beta offer."

Chommy’s coquina and lifestyle said:

"Na lie except you are a contract staff, no core staff earn as low as that even when Nigeria was still good. I was once a banker before travelling out, Oga you dey lie."

Piugrazia said:

"Bros, you too do. at least bike 🏍️ men dey see money pass that one. Why you nor join okada riders??? You wan remain for soft environment under air condition."

Dön Biri said:

"It was when I joined Banking that I said ' I will never marry a lady with a Polytechnic degree' , if you have it, you must get a University degree."

Wisdom Ekeh said:

"Omo after 16 whole years, yet na N130k he still de earn with a wife and 3 kids 🥹.

"Nawa oo, this is pure w!ckedness and modern day slāvery 🤦‍♂️."

Isaiah Chukwuma said:

"Na you wen carry integrity for head wen u for dey run things, like other people they pick for haza men, help g boys dey pull money. But you carry integrity for head."

Ebun Oluwa said:

"Did they bury your placenta in that bank? Abi na by force Sha to dey wear suit? Suit without money, na heat go kee you.

"When you're ready to leave, you know what to do."

Banker working as marketer laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a banker working as a marketer had lamented on social media.

In a video posted on TikTok, the banker indicated that there is a lot of stress associated with her job. According to her, she thought that people who work in the bank sit in an office and enjoy while doing their job.

However, in her case, she appears to work as a bank marketer, which necessitates that she walk around town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng