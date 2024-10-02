Big Brother Naija season nine housemate, Wanni, has opened up on her desire to feature in a movie produced by actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele

While she was discussing with other housemates, Wanni hailed Funke Akindele's level of creativity and shared her career journey

She also remarked on the filmmaker's blockbuster movie A Tribe Called Judah, which a netizen shared on X

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Wanni Danbaki, has stated that she would like to feature in a movie by actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele.

The reality star stated that Funke Akindele is a big name in the movie industry and she has honed her craft from way back in her role in the series I Need To Know.

In a video shared by @selorm_a on X, Wanni hailed the achievements of the 47-year-old mother of two. She added that the movie star did a remarkable job with her blockbuster movie A Tribe Called Judah, which was released in December 2023.

Aside from desiring to be in a movie produced by Funke Akindele, Wanni said she would like to feature in filmmaker Kunle Afolayan's movies.

A netizen @GloriaNaplier9 on X tagged Funke in the video of Wanni requesting to act in her films. The filmmaker said she would be waiting for Wanni and she wished her all the best.

@DairoJuliet

"Wow……I’m so happy for her. This is just the beginning of great things in her life."

@Ademi0331:

"Thank you so much mama. She's a twin, one half of the Wanni X Handi. They're identical, full of energy, and will sure deliver."

@thee_girl1:

"Yay WANNI said she loves your movie and production and wants to work with you. Thank you for acknowledging her."

@lilyanne_xx

"Thank you so much, Aunty. Guys, please help us crown Wanni."

@Likejuicy1:

"The love will keep blessing you, mummy. You are a sweet soul."

Wanni accuses Ben of touching Handi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wanni looked distraught as she shared how her co-housemate Ben behaved towards her sister, Handi, while she was sleeping.

She narrated to Shaun that Ben had said she liked her but did not like Handi because of her attitude.

While Shaun tried to calm her down, she said she would be calm but she would not take it likely with Ben.

