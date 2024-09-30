Fans have massively reacted to a viral video of reality TV star Mercy Eke showing love to the women of Makoko

The star, who clocked 31 on Sunday, September 29, shared gifts with the women who live in the part of Lagos state

Her video put smiles on the faces of the inhabitants of Makoko, triggering loving reactions from fans and followers online

Mercy Eke, a Nigerian reality TV star and businesswoman, has touched her social media fans and followers with a heartwarming gesture toward the women of Makoko.

The public figure clocked 31 yesterday and was celebrated by her loved ones online and in person. One of the day's highlights was how the mystery man gifted her a box of dollars and a brand-new iPhone 16.

Reactions as Mercy Eke celebrates her birthday with Makoko women. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke was the talk of the net on her birthday, as she received all the love she deserved from all sides. However, she decided to give back to society in a small way.

Mercy Eke gives to Makoko women

In a new video trending online, Mercy Eke was spotted with her team at Makoko, where she did something social for the women.

Mercy, who was recently wrapped up in an online drama, gathered Makoko women to address them and handed them goody bags. The video touched the hearts of many, who have heaped accolades on her.

Boxes of Noodles, fabrics, and other items were spotted as the women joyfully picked them up.

Watch clip here:

Here is another clip from the event:

Mercy Eke trends online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@Luxury_baby1:

"Mercy is such a cheerful giver."

@nara_ozim:

"That’s why God keeps blessing and elevating you ❤️."

@ChyldOfGrace:

"God bless you Mercy Eke."

@am_henrietta:

"Awwwww God bless you my cheerful giver."

@nma_kocha:

"Mercy!!! God bless you🙏❤️😢."

@soothsayer_de2:

"Her Benevolence is exemplary👏."

Celebs gush over Mercy Eke’s 31st birthday photos

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, BBNaija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke turned a new age of 31 to the joy of her numerous fans.

On September 29, 2024, the socialite took to her Instagram page to post a series of stunning photos of herself to mark the big day.

Mercy’s birthday photos and video drew the attention of many top stars and fans, who also joined her to celebrate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng