BBNaija Wanni looked distraught as she shared how her co-housemate Ben behaved to her sister, Handi, while she was sleeping

She narrated to Shaun that Ben had said she liked her but did not like Handi because of her attitude

While Shaun tried to calm her down, she said she would be calm but she would not take it likely with Ben

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine housemate, Wanni Danbaki, has lamented to another housemate, Shaun Okojie, how her twin sister, Handi Danbaki's bosom tips, was touched by Action Benjamin, aka Ben.

Handi alleges that Ben touched Wanni without her approval. Image credit: @actionben_ @handi_twinny

She had the conversation in the presence of Handi and noted that something similar had happened to her but she did nothing about it. However, she would let this case slide.

The reality star also said that Ben had stated that he liked her but did not like Handi's behaviour. However, she liked her when she was asleep.

Shaun tried to calm her as they had the conversation and she accepted that she would be calm as other housemates approached them.

Several netizens have reacted to the issue and they asked Biggie to address. Others simply questioned if Wanni's allegation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Wanni's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the reality stars' video. See them below:

@Ahujachim:

"I hope they are not lying."

@OBAKSOLO:

"Biggie should address this."

@Juicycreamie:

"Lmfao, no dey finish."

@Arinola1723:

"Rest!"

@ChizobaIheanac2:

"Is “and if he did” not being unsure?"

@IfyBles95049599:

"How can someone be touching your nip*ple while your sleeping and you did not notice. Well done the group of (stop it I like it)."

Handi and Wanni kiss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wanni and Handi got netizens talking after they kissed each other after the eviction of Flourish from the show excitedly.

The twins fought with Rhuthee of Flourish and the latter thrashed them mercilessly and accused them of sleeping with the same men.

While Rhuthee kept bashing them, she dared them to come close to her, however, she got evicted from the show on Sunday night, August 18, 2024.

