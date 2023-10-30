Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan trends online after some comments he shared online stirred a bit of attention

Afolayan's movie Anikulapo, which was rejected by the Oscars award, got two major awards at the Africa Movies Academy Awards (AMAA)

The filmmaker, in reaction to his achievement, took to his page to reveal how AMAA made him feel for recognising his hard work

Ace Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has stirred reactions online with some comments he recently shared on his page.

The renowned movie producer was one of the few who won really big at the just concluded AMAA awards.

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan celebrates as his movie Anikulapo wins big at the 2023 AMAAs. Photo credit: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan was caught in a web of controversy in 2022 after his hit movie, Anikulapo, was denied nominations at the last Oscar Awards.

I feel honoured and appreciated

However, the ace movie maker, after his recent back-to-back awards at the AMVCAs and AMAA, has noted that he feels honoured and appreciated.

Kunle, in a clip shared on his page, thanked everyone who worked with him and helped make Anikulapo a monumental success.

Anikulapo was crowned the Best Overall Film in an African Language and Best Achievement in Production Design at the AMAA.

See Kunle Afolayan's post below:

Fans react to Afolayan's post expressing his joy

Here are some of the comments that Kunle Afolayan's clip stirred:

@dj_kenchello:

"Congratulations to you sir n the entire @kap_hub family."

@dolapoolasojiajayi:

"Congrats...tat Anikulapo...us d real ldan....o fun ju..."

@abayomiakandejoe:

"Congratulations Akande, I have to watch the film that won that woman best director sha."

@ikennaebue:

"Super congratulations bruv."

@kofnex2sexy:

"Congratulations Baami ❤️ More win IJN Amen."

@tunrayo_ibukun:

"Congratulations, Uncle Kunle."

@seunolaiyaofficial_:

"ANIKULAPO .. We Connect The World Mahn!!! ALHAMDULILLAH."

@funmilayobraithwaite:

"Awards well deserved. Kunle Afolayan is a case study of excellence. Kunle has mastered the act of excellence in all his endeavors."

Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Anikulapo win big at AMVCA 2023

Recall when Legit.ng reported how Kunle Afolayan and his movie Anikulapo made a clean sweep at the 2023 AMVCAs.

Afolayan's Anikulapo won the Overall Best Movie at the 2023 AMVCA ahead of Elesin Oba, Ageshinkole and many others.

The movie star, in appreciation of winning the award, brought on stage his mentor Tunde Kelani to share in his moment.

Source: Legit.ng