Femi Falana has released two statement on behalf of himself and his son, Folarin Falana against Verydarkman

The activist had dragged the Senior Advocate of Nigeria and his son into Bobrisky's case, he made some allegations too

Reacting to it, the lawyer released a statement and gave VDM just 24 hours to retract his statement

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has reacted to the allegation made against him and his son, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had dragged the lawyer and his son into Bobrisky's case. He claimed that they collected N10 million to strike out Bobrisky's case.

Femi Falana reacts o VDM's allegation. Photo credit @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the allegation, a statement was released from the chambers of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria on behalf of himself and his son. It was stated that Verydarkman must retract his statement.

Falana gave the activist 24 hours to do so or face the legal implication of his action. It was also written that the lawsuit would come with monetary damages.

Femi Falana speaks about VDM's allegation

In the statement from his chamber, It was mentioned that the activist had made defamatory and misleading statement.

It was also explained that Falana has never spoken to Bobrisky on his alleged pardon or any other matter.

Recall that Falz had also released an official statement by his lawyer as he addressed VDM's allegation.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Falana's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the SAN. Here are some of the comments below:

@neeyahfab__:

"I love your family, please hold am for neck no let am go."

@diyabeccah:

"Way to go mama! Cos I never see this kine audacity before."

@lhizz_bethy:

"My family. This one sweet me."

@kemiblondieajayi:

"Lovely song to match."

@ayotomiwa_phebean:

"Person say na layi go rep vdm. Ewon straight."

@francis_okoli:

" Imagine the family meeting discussing this and @layiwasabi representing VDM."

@sazaberg:

"I said it.Good for him."

@dharmielizzy:

"Gbam. We don’t want apologies sef, let him pay for damages please. The amount of people I have had to call out today saying gibberish, all my strength lataaro, let him pay."

@adadatgodluvsandadores:

"Wahala left right and center."

@teemahs_scent1:

"I said it u don't play or use my pple's name for clout chasing..social media don turn everybody to mate."

Verydarkman replies EFCC

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had reacted to the press release by EFCC and stated what they should have done in Bobrisky's case.

He had called out the anti-craft agency and made allegations against their officer and Bobrisky.

He listed the things he wanted them to do before he can honour their invitation to come to Lagos for the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng