Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has made an appeal to rapper Falz amid his hearing at the House of Representatives

On his Instagram page, VDM encouraged Falz to drop the lawsuit against him and to join him in fishing out bad eggs in the country

The dark man’s post triggered a series of reactions from netizens with some of them telling him to be bold with his apology

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has called on rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana to drop his lawsuit against him.

On September 30, 2024, as VDM honoured the invitation from the House of Representatives to speak on the allegations of Bobrisky paying N15 million bribe to drop money laundry charges and not spending his sentence in prison, the critic sent a message to Falz on social media.

On his official Instagram page, the dark man shared a post where he encouraged the rapper to drop his lawsuit against him and join him in fishing out the bad eggs in the country.

VDM sends message to Falz amid Bobrisky case. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @falzthebahdguy

Not stopping there, VDM added that he considers Falz’s father, Femi Falana, to also be his father, and he could never defame him.

In his words:

“@falzthebahdguy if you see the nonzenze when Dey go on here you go drop lawsuit make we focus on the bad eggs when wan kpai country them don dey cast themselves here? Don't get it twisted your father na my father in the struggle,,,if you were here you will understand,I no go defame baba FF Bless up,MAN TO MAN GOD BLESS YOU.”

VDM accompanied the post with a caption explaining that Falz’s father, Femi Falana, remains his father in the struggle. He wrote:

“I wish everyone is here to see how bad corruption has eaten deep into our system @falzthebahdguy is not about us na EFCC AND CORRECTIONAL CENTRE,YOUR FATHER FEMI FALANA REMAINS OUR FATHER IN THE STRUGGLE..much love.”

See VDM’s post below:

Nigerians react as VDM appeals to Falz

VDM’s social media post directed at Falz came a few days after the rapper and his father, Femi Falana, took legal action against him for allegedly defaming them on social media.

After the Falanas’ lawsuits, VDM tackled the rapper and his sister, Folake Falana, while revealing that he wasn’t afraid.

The dark man’s latest message to Falz as he faced the House of Representatives drew the attention of netizens. Some of them detected a change in his tone and told him to be clear with his apology to the Falanas, while others praised VDM for his boldness.

Read their comments below:

Brownskin_ne:

“3 Magic words…. SORRY , THANK YOU, PLEASE….. Parents please teach your kids 😂😂.”

veeethestallion:

“Reverse psychology.”

Easylife_official:

“VDM your boldness and bravery needs to be studied 👏👏👏👏 national attention and recognition ❤️.”

Iamtrinityguy:

“Verydarkblackman i love you more ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ i know one day Nigeria go better.”

iamcomicfreak:

“This is still not the apology, do proper apology and let's move to main case!!!”

_rashydah_:

“Disguised apology and a plea for solidarity, LOL.”

ayotunde1287:

“Retract ur statement and apologise. He is not ur friend, stop ur mumu mind games. Why u dey look for partner, u r more than capable ke. Game of manipulation.”

rubelsandangels:

“Apologize if you wan apologize no dey go through corner 😂😂😂.”

goldenstalli0n:

“Parents should teach their children the 5 magic words, saying sorry should not be this difficult… I am sorry, simple.”

Lnce11:

“That looks like an apology but it’s not. The apology should be as loud as the disrespect.”

Yourprincecharming01:

“Your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was.”

Femifactor:

“Leave Falz alone o, let him recover from all the comments and damage you guys did, Falz should not even think of fighting for Nigerians again, you guys were so quick to rub all his efforts in his face... now you quickly tag him to stand with you... you guys are not shameless.”

Sunbolicious_1:

“Drop your Ego and apologize like a civilized human”

Tosin_hair:

“Scope 😂.”

callme_senator:

“Simply laughable, apologize like a man, that’s were the real strength & courage lies. Not this gaslighting & emotional blackmail for him to withdraw the lawsuit. He gave u 24hrs, you could have gotten it right if you had done the very right thing.”

Fcube_collections:

“Just say sorry MAN🙄.”

Why VDM said Falz might be working with Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan finally reacted after Bobrisky slammed him with a N1 billion lawsuit.

In his reaction video, VDM claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were now working together.

He explained that he feels that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

