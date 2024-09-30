A fun video of Nigerian footballer Asisat Oshoala performing Wizkid's Ojuelegba song in the US recently emerged online

The video, which was from a football press conference, showed fans cheering Asisa Oshoala on as she sang

The sweet video has left many, especially Wizkid's FC, gushing, with many rating the singer above his peers

A sweet video of Nigerian female footballer Asisat Oshoala singing Ayo Balogun Wizkid's Ojuelegba hit song has warmed hearts on social media.

In the video from a press conference, Asisat, who is signed to US football club Bay FC, is seen entertaining fans with a song.

Asisat Oshoala shows her singing skills in the US.

Some of the fans who were excited to watch her sing were seen cheering her on.

Watch the video below:

Details about Wizkid's Ojuelegba song

“Ojuelegba” was a hit track off Wizkid's “Ayo”, his second studio album released in 2014.

The song was inspired by the singer's experiences and sojourn in and around Ojuelegba, a popular area in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Oshoala sings Wizkid's song

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the heartwarming video as many teased the footballer over some errors she made while singing the song.

Read the comments below:

ikor_kelvin:

"You no go smile ke."

dangerous_kidddddd:

"Africa national anthem biggest bird."

big_gbolly10:

"Shoutout to that gentle soul @wizkidayo."

mrdada_palmpay:

"I love every music from wizkid but ojuelegba is my favorite song from time to time. God bless @wizkidayo for the good work."

emperor2083:

"If no be BIG WIZ I no deal ,Dantata what is it."

chisomm62:

"Wizkid songs dey give JOY normally …. Biggest BIRD."

"Them no dey hear your Gbedu again, Lenu APARI Omo Yakuba."

mykel_kng:

"Frog voice dey vex like this."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

In other news, Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

