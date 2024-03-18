Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has set a record with her new club, Bay FC, in the US National Women’s Soccer League game

Asisat Oshoala made history as she scored the match-winner in Bay FC's debut in the NWSL

The Nigerian footballer took to social media to celebrate her latest achievement, stirring congratulatory messages from fans

It is a moment of celebration for Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala, who made history with her new football club, Bay FC, in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL.)

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Asisat left Barcelona Femeni after almost five years to join the US football club.

Asisat Oshoala scores first goal for Bay FC. Credit: @asisat_oshoala



Details about Asisat Oshola's Bay FC record

Bay FC played their first-ever National Women’s Soccer League game on Sunday, March 18, ending in a big win for them.

Oshoala, who was part of the club's first eleven, hit the ground running immediately as she scored the first goal seventeen minutes into the game against The Angels.

Sharing a video from Asisat Oshoala's goal celebration, Bay FC wrote:

"History, the first ever goal."

Watch a video from Asisat Oshoala's goal celebration

Reacting to her latest achievement, the Super Falcons star appreciated God.

See her tweet below:

Nigerians congratulate Asisat Oshoala

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Asisat Oshoala's new record, read them below:

UtdGabbii:

"Congratulations Agba baller."

walehustler1:

Asisat mi You're too good More goals to come."

BalogunREADONE:

"Congratulations... what a record ... all the best in your new journey...."

ThePeakSanti:

"Congratulations on your debut.. Goal number one of many."

olateju_jamiu:

"Alhamdulillahi, we dey expect Ramadan package."

AlfaQudus_:

"Congratulations on your debut goal."

Afolabi066:

"Make she come dey score dey go now Otilo beyen zeeh ✅ #Agbaballer for a reason."

BolaEnigma:

"Barcelona's first Champions league final goal was scored by Oshoala. Now she has scored Bay FC's first ever goal. History maker!"

Oshoala tips Arsenal to beat Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala tipped Arsenal to defeat Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Writing on X on Friday, March 15, Oshoala gave Arsenal a chance.

She wrote:

"With Arsenal current form o …..they definitely stand a chance."

