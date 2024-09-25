U.S based rapper, Nicki Minaj has shared her opinion in an old video, regarding the Grammy Board and how certain songs get snubbed, citing Wizkid's Essence

During the throwback interview with American on-air personality Joe Budden, the female rapper agreed that the viral hit song deserved to be Grammy’s Song of the Year

She continued in her interview, noting that "we need our own Grammy board" and people who would understand the impact and virality of some songs

American-based music genius and rapper Nicki Minaj aired her opinion in an old clip concerning Grammys and Wizkid's 2020 hit song, Essence, featuring Tems.

Recall that Essence was certified by music executives, both local and international, as the official summer jam back when it was released and even a year after that.

Nicki says, 'We need our Grammy board' over Wizkid's Essence. Credit: @nickiminaj, @bounceradiolive

Source: Instagram

Also, in 2021, Wizkid’s smash hit, Essence was not nominated in the Record of the Year category as Grammy rolled out that list for 2022 nominees.

Nonetheless, the song continued to make waves and break records, as many complimented Wizkid for making such a timeless song.

In an old clip that resurfaced on cyberspace saw American on-air personalities Joe Budden and Nicki, who were recently posted speaking pidgin, agree that the viral hit song deserved to be Grammy’s Song of the Year.

They also co-signed that a Grammy Board understands that some songs should not be overlooked.

Watch clip here:

Netizens react to trending clip

See how some social media users reacted to the video.

@johneve501:

"I’m proud to be FC ❤."

@wandegold_yeye:

"Essence was and is timeless."

@_foreverwinnie_:

"Accurate!!!❤️❤️❤."

@xtine_official12:

"But no be wizkid get essence na….Tems made that song."

@wandegold_yeye:

"Essence was, is timeless."

@k_wheelzbeat:

"She’s right but LGBTQ and THe company are in charge now."

@eugine_kulture:

"Nigha just decided from that day to release his albums after the Grammy awards 😆 i like Biz wiz biko."

Wizkid makes over N600 million

Meanwhile, Nigerian music act Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, earned a whopping N600 million from Essence from various platforms.

The award-winning musician's music, Essence, grossed the amount after it amassed over 115 million streams on Spotify alone.

The son also made money from other platforms, such as YouTube Music and Apple Music, while the remix featuring Justin Bieber and Tems grossed over N200 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng