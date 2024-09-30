Verydarkman, in a new video, revealed he would be appearing before the House of Representatives on Monday, September 30

Ahead of the appearance before the federal lawmakers, VDM shared his second batch of evidence against crossdresser

VDM's evidence was two separate videos about Bobrisky's time in prison, stirring another round of reactions from Nigerians

Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, confirmed on Sunday, September 29, that he would appear before the House of Representatives on Monday, September 30.

Recall that the House Committee extended an invite to VDM, Bobrisky, the EFCC chairman and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) to investigate allegations of corruption and bribery.

VDM and Bobrisky to appear before the House of Reps. Credit: @verydarkblackman @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

However, ahead of his appearance before the House, VDM shared another piece of evidence against Bobrisky.

VDM reshared a clip from rights activist and Director General of the Prison Rehabilitation Mission, Bishop Kayode Williams, where he shared why Bobrisky might have been kept outside the walls because of his transgender nature.

Williams said the crossdresser required a special accommodation arrangement because despite saying he is a man, he has the appearance of a woman.

The social media critic also shared a clip from Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, in which Bobrisky recounted his prison experience.

In a clip from the podcast, Isbae U asked Bobrisky if he spent his time in the male or female prison.

The crossdresser responded by saying,

"That is deep, I spent it at the male correctional centre and I love it. And I will give you reason why I love it, if they had allowed me to stay in the female correctional centre, I won't have fun, I won't enjoy myself, while I was at the male correctional centre, I was the only different person there, so people were nice to me, they were showing me care, they were given me stuffs."

VDM pointed out the discrepancies between Bobrisky's video and that of Bishop Williams about the crossdresser's prison experience.

Sharing the video, the critic wrote in a caption,

"Following my invitation to the house of reps for tomorrow being Monday 30th sep 2024,make I drop small evidence before tomorrow those people involved in this whole thing must face the full wrath of the law,I am giving no room for double standards and corruption."

Watch VDM's new video below:

People react to VDM's new video

Read some of the comments below as some netizens clapped back at VDM, claiming he was out for public sympathy:

hountondeborah:

"Take all that evidence to court, be looking for public sympathy."

miradaninteriors_10:

"Abeg na the evidence be this?"

nicky_brown1:

"Meanwhile please they should arrest his supporters too."

efizyreloaded:

"Y are u restless we are not interested go to court."

_._fortune

"All this noise with no factual evidence."

VDM replies Femi Falana

In other news, the critic replied to Femi Falana's letter and Falz's lawsuit against him.

The father and son reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory but only wanted the lawyer to investigate the matter.

