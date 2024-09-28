The possible reason convicted dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, might have been kept outside the prison walls has emerged

Inmates’ rights activist, Bishop Kayode Williams, said Bobrisky was provided with a special place for protective custody because of his appearance

A former public relations officer of the service, Controller Francis Enobore (retd) said unrepentant homosexual inmates could have gone after him

FCT, Abuja - Inmates’ rights activist and Director General of the Prison Rehabilitation Mission, Bishop Kayode Williams, said convicted dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, might have been kept outside the walls because of his transgender nature.

Williams stated this while reacting to an allegation that Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months in prison was allegedly given an apartment outside the custodial facility.

Williams said Bobrisky was provided with a special protective custody because of his appearance

He said Bobrisky requires a special accommodation arrangement because despite saying he is a man; his appearance is that of a woman

He stated this while speaking during a breakfast show on Arise Television in Abuja on Friday, September 27.

“The accommodation that is provided for males, are they going to bring Idris with his transgender body /looks to go and sleep in the general cell? The first thing they do is decide how to treat someone like that.

“They provided him a special place for protective custody because, with his appearance, he would be in danger. He looks like a woman, moves like a woman, and some homosexual inmates would be willing to take things to extreme lengths.”

As reported by Vanguard, a former public relations officer of the service, Controller Francis Enobore (retd) agreed with Williams's explanation that Bobrisky was given a special accommodation for his appearance.

“Yes, he confessed in court that he is a man but he came in bodily showing that he is a woman. Some of the people behind bars are unrepentant homosexuals. There is no doubt that if care was not taken, we would have a very serious security situation on our hands”.

House of Reps Invites EFCC Chairman, VDM, Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the house of representatives moved to investigate the bribery allegations slammed against EFCC officials and the prison Comptroller General Haliru Nababa.

The House has invited the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, following a viral video in which Bobrisky, alleged that some officers collected N15 million to dismiss his money laundering case.

The concerned parties involved in the allegation are to appear before members of the Green Chamber on Monday, September 30, for questioning.

