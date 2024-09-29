Bodunrin Sasore better known as BB Sasore has made a name for himself in movie making though he has a background in Genetics and Biochemistry

His name was on the lips of film lovers a few months ago when his much talked about movie, Breath of Life, bagged six awards at the AMVCA 2024

He opened up about the creative process of the film and what more his fans should expect from the stables of his film making company

Filmmaker and director, Bodunrin Sasore, shared his feelings about the accolades and awards one of his directed movies, Breath of Life, garnered at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA). In his conversation with Legit.ng, he stated that it was a humbling experience for him.

Below are details of Legit.ng's conversation with Sasore.

“Many worked for over two years on Breath of Life” - BB Sasore

The notable director was asked how it feels to bag the best director at the 2024 AMVCA, Sasore said it was humbling for him. He noted that a lot of people worked hard for over two years to make the movie.

His words:

“It meant a lot. Many people worked very hard for over two years and I kept joking with them, saying they will give me all the credit for their work. And yes, only my name was on the award, but a lot of people know that their contribution was immeasurable towards that achievement. That makes me happy. "

The best of Nollywood made the film - Sasore shares

Speaking on the film that won six awards including the Best lead actor, best supporting actor at the AMVCA. Sasore said that Breath of Life paraded the best of thespians in the Nigerian movie industry. However, his company doesn't search for experience alone, but people who have the expertise to fit into the role they have at hand.

In his words:

“Surrounding yourself with the best talent. Nollywood is still in its infancy, which means not all the skill sets have the necessary numbers of experienced personnel to choose from. People still need to be pulled into the industry across the value chain of expertise. At Nemsia, we don’t only hire people who have worked on films, we look for people who are great in tangential fields to the expertise that is required. For example one of the production designers is an architect. When you have the best team, directing becomes easier, because you can achieve almost anything in your mind."

Sasore speaks on his emotions in directing

Also speaking about his emotions directing the award-winning film after Chimezie Imo said he cried while reading the script. Sasore explained that though he didn't cry, the response of fans to the movie was immense.

"My emotions rarely manifest in tears. It was an emotional script and shoot, but most overwhelming has been people’s reception to the film."

Making good films is by happy chance - Bodunrin says

Sasore disclosed what was needed to make a good movie when he was asked. He shared the motto of his movie making company Nemsia with Legit.ng.

He stated:

"There are many things that make a film do well. Honestly a large part of that is serendipity and opportunity, but the most important ingredient is the team. Finding the most talented people in Nigeria. We have a motto at Nemsia that if we can afford you, we don’t want you on set. Once you find them, the rest isn’t going to be easy, but you can be sure it will be special."

Bodunrin shares challenges in movie making

Sharing some challenges faced as a director of an award movie, most especially while working on the set of Breath of Life, he listed some of them.

"They are challenges everyone face, access to capital, poor infrastructure, etc. Nigeria is a very interesting place to make films. It has many unique challenges that our counterparts around the world never have to worry about like the constant sound of generators everywhere, or area boys demanding unsanctioned levies for public locations, etc. But what we lose in those things, Nigeria makes up for with a rich culture that creates a bottomless pool of stories, and a highly motivated affordable workforce. I had too many stages that I got to and wanted to give up. But resilience is also something that is baked into the Nigerian psyche. So even days when you’ve had enough, everyone else is pushing you on. "

Nemsia is making 15 movies in two years - Sasore stated

While speaking on other projects embarked upon by Nemsia, a company jointly owned by Sasore and his partner Derin Adeyokunnu, he said they have more projects in the offing.

"Not at liberty to go into detail but we do have to more originals with Amazon and some other exciting projects as well. Our next project is called 'After 30' which is a feature follow up to our hit tv series from years ago - 'Before 30'. The third project is untitled but what we can say is it is about the fast and exciting life of the Aristo world. It is a great feat just to get a film made. We are making 15 in 2 years. I’m not sure any other production company can say that."

Sasore shares how much Breath of Life gulped

When asked how much the film which took more than two months to record gulped. Sasore gave an estimate in dollars.

He stated:

“Just over five hundred thousand dollars."

