Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky made it to the frontline of blogs amid his recent scandal with EFCC and Verydarkman

The crossdresser was spotted at a recent event when he tried to greet actress Faithia Balogun, who immediately ignored him

Following that, Bobrisky went on to display some funny gesticulations that got the attention of many online

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, is once again trending, this time due to a controversial encounter amid his N15m drama with the EFCC.

A video circulating online shows Bobrisky at an event where Nollywood actress Faithia Balogun noticeably snubbed him.

Faithia Balogun and Bobrisky's controversial moment at event trended. Credit: @bobrisky22, @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Faithia is seen walking down an aisle with a man when Bobrisky attempts to approach them, but the actress and her companion paid him no attention.

Following the snub, Bobrisky was caught on camera making exaggerated body movements, seemingly mocking the actress for ignoring him.

Watch the video below:

Bobrisky and Faithia Balogun trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

billards_de_empress:

"Na Fathia suppose greet am? A whole Mummy to Bob😂😂 una Dey whine?"

elle_banky:

"Is it everyone you vibe with? Moreover they are not colleagues, they are not in the same industry, they are not friends,this is unnecessary please."

sheyisleek:

"Who is Bob to Fatia Balogun? Una don smoke weed for real."

jaysu007:

"Bob don cut chain for back. He was embarrassed."

monakki_uddie:

"Bob tried approaching right? This video no complete."

sahmieemoore__:

"Fatiha is a mother 😂 Bob I don’t understand."

wisdomm__w:

"I Dey pity idris😔. Nothing concern me and BOB."

asiwaju_336:

"The thought alone is disrespectful to Fathia Balogun. They are far apart in all ways."

vanny_ex00:

"Aunty Fathia is a noble and well respected personnel in the industry. She has no relationship with a transgender, a cross dresser or whatever, she’s not his mate. Who’s to initiate a greeting regardless?"

Bobrisky breaks down amid online backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has shared a scary message on social media after facing backlash over a leaked phone call.

It all started when online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, called out Bob for owing someone N4 million.

Source: Legit.ng