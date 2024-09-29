Faithia Balogun: Bobrisky Shows Off Funny Body Movements As Actress Snubs Him at Event, Clip Trend
- Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky made it to the frontline of blogs amid his recent scandal with EFCC and Verydarkman
- The crossdresser was spotted at a recent event when he tried to greet actress Faithia Balogun, who immediately ignored him
- Following that, Bobrisky went on to display some funny gesticulations that got the attention of many online
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, is once again trending, this time due to a controversial encounter amid his N15m drama with the EFCC.
A video circulating online shows Bobrisky at an event where Nollywood actress Faithia Balogun noticeably snubbed him.
In the clip, Faithia is seen walking down an aisle with a man when Bobrisky attempts to approach them, but the actress and her companion paid him no attention.
Bobrisky vs EFCC: VDM shows preparedness for the worst that could possibly happen to him, peeps react
Following the snub, Bobrisky was caught on camera making exaggerated body movements, seemingly mocking the actress for ignoring him.
Watch the video below:
Bobrisky and Faithia Balogun trend online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
billards_de_empress:
"Na Fathia suppose greet am? A whole Mummy to Bob😂😂 una Dey whine?"
elle_banky:
"Is it everyone you vibe with? Moreover they are not colleagues, they are not in the same industry, they are not friends,this is unnecessary please."
sheyisleek:
"Who is Bob to Fatia Balogun? Una don smoke weed for real."
jaysu007:
"Bob don cut chain for back. He was embarrassed."
monakki_uddie:
"Bob tried approaching right? This video no complete."
sahmieemoore__:
"Fatiha is a mother 😂 Bob I don’t understand."
wisdomm__w:
"I Dey pity idris😔. Nothing concern me and BOB."
Bobrisky and Peller's heated exchange divide many as TikToker slams crossdresser: "Who are you sir?"
asiwaju_336:
"The thought alone is disrespectful to Fathia Balogun. They are far apart in all ways."
vanny_ex00:
"Aunty Fathia is a noble and well respected personnel in the industry. She has no relationship with a transgender, a cross dresser or whatever, she’s not his mate. Who’s to initiate a greeting regardless?"
Bobrisky breaks down amid online backlash
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has shared a scary message on social media after facing backlash over a leaked phone call.
It all started when online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, called out Bob for owing someone N4 million.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.