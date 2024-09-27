Bobrisky and TikTok star Peller were recently involved in a heated exchange on social media

Peller had shared a comment that touched the controversial crossdresser, who swiftly responded, leading to the TikTok star clapping back

The back and forth between Peller and Bobrisky divided netizens, with many supporting the embattled crossdresser

Popular TikTok user Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, have caused a buzz on social media with their recent exchange.

Peller, who furiously tackled James Brown over his visit to Kirikiri, posted a comment on a social media page stating that no one is beyond God's reach.

Peller taunts Bobrisky amid ongoing drama with VDM. Credit: @bobrisky222 @peller089

Source: Instagram

"Seh be there say who God can catch does not exist who are u sir?" he wrote.

His comment, however, stirred a swift response from Bobrisky, who stated that TikTok wasn't funny.

"Peller you are not funny keep trying," Bobrisky wrote.

Not ready to let Bobrisky's comment slide, Peller slammed Bobrisky in a series of responses, advising the crossdresser to pray for grace.

He wrote:

"Who tell him say he is handsome in the first place brother Oloko nla. Make una self pray for grace."

See a screenshot of Peller's exchange with Bobrisky below:

Recall that Bobrisky recently called out Verydarkman, accusing him of emotional blackmail.

Reactions as Peller and Bobrisky trade words

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

jane_kreative:

"This is the only truth I have heard from Bob."

oke_oluyemi:

"He ain’t funny truly, grace just found him."

dogpromax:

"That means you’ve been really watching him, ur still a fan Bob."

val_loveday:

"Am I the only one who doesn't see Peller as a funny person."

ilabor__:

"That’s the best answer ! He can only keep trying."

sanolasunkanmi0:

"He isnt funny but he hustled hard to get to the level he is rn unlike someone that is scared of being a man LOL."

Bobrisky seen with luggage

In other news, Bobrisky went viral after he was seen with his designer box while heading to the correctional centre.

The crossdresser had been sentenced to prison a few weeks after pleading guilty to charges of money abuse and mutilation.

In the picture, he was wearing a black abaya, and he dragged his brown box with him to enter the bus that would take him to his new home for the next few months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng