"Many Nigerian Gospel Artists Are Broke": Segun Johnson Shatters Table In Eye-Opening Interview
- Nigerian entertainer Segun Johnson made a revelation in a recent interview that is now making the rounds on social media
- Segun disclosed while speaking to the hosts of the "Unscripted" Podcas, his perception of Nigerian Gospel artists and their financial statuses
- His revelation has attracted the attention of social media users while generating a buzz from concerned individuals
Nigerian entertainer Segun Johnson, notable for his song "Idan," which he mainly performs at his events, has found himself on the front lines of blogs.
The singer, who knows how to get people to break out of character on the dancefloor, made some shocking disclosures in a viral video.
Segun was recently invited to speak on a podcast, "Unscripted", where she shared his perception of Nigerian Gospel artists.
According to him, many Nigerian gospel musicians are not financially buoyant and are, in fact, 'broke'. He continued by noting that he is friends with one of the top-rated ones, who constantly complains that he regrets choosing the path.
As stated by the popular musician, the reason for this is that most Nigerians are religious fanatics.
Watch clip below:
Recall that the entertainer made headlines during the fuel scarcity period when show organizers printed their money to spay performers like Segun Johnson.
The phenomenon went viral at the time, as Nigerians always find a way to have their own fun regardless.
Segun Johnson trends
Legit.ng compiled reactions below:
@eseosa_omokaro:
"Talk straight Nigerians are too judgemental."
@chrisoseni:
"Can dusin complain. So everyone should compromise their calling because of money. You're not as rich as Frank."
@asabitohsabi:
"No body force them. They can as well come out to say they are not doing gospel again."
@xtrapro_ajikawo:
"😂😂😂 there’s a difference between been religious and been Godly."
"Family to use donations to buy house, leave sickle cell warrior to die": Nedu kicks, demands arrest
@iolorunda:
"Complaining of what exactly? Were they compelled to do gospel music? They want to eat their cake abd still have it, abi."
@ifunanya101:
"Any gospel artist complaining, went there for the bag."
Naira Marley forced to transfer cash
Meanwhile, music star Naira Marley was at an ‘owambe’ gathering where praise singer Segun Johnson was billed to perform.
A video making the rounds online captured the moment Johnson heavily sang praises of the Soapy crooner and made him dance.
The singer also shared a screenshot confirming the bank transfer Marley made to him, and netizens had mixed reactions.
Source: Legit.ng
