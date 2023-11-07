Actress Toyin Adegbola recently attended a party, and a video of her dancing sparked reactions online

The actress, fondly called Toyin Tomato, showed off her dance skills as popular musician Segun Johnson hailed her

Netizens hailed the actress for her agility despite her age and commended Segun Johnson for being an amazing singer

Veteran actress Toyin Adegbola, aka Toyin Tomato, despite her age, is still agile and active.

In a video sighted on popular hype musician Segun Johnson's page, the actress showed off her dance skills.

As the singer hyped the actress up in his usual fashion, she danced as the people around cheered her on and captured the moment on their phones.

The actress, who turned 60 last year, also displayed some trending dancing moves one would not expect her to know.

In his caption, Segun Johnson gushed over the actress, who has taken a backseat in movies for being energetic for her age.

Reactions to Toyin Tomato's video

While fans of the actress gushed over her energy, other netizens expressed the desire to have Segun Johnson perform at their events.

ikeolatopotope:

"This woman no wan old ke stepmum be careful o @yeyetoyintomato."

officialjanepukee_:

"By the grace of God I don’t know when and how but I’m definitely calling this guy for my wedding. Make God sha send a man after his own heart my way first."

toyinodebunmi:

"finalllyyyyyyyy..we TOYIN got our hypinggggggg."

asakeade000:

"There is something about this isegun’s music you must dance well."

goldentee_wash:

"Grandma is giving us vibes."

teedee_faces:

"Mummy with vibes."

chef_gbolahan2:

"I trust you Maami @yeyetoyintomato."

hadunnyadeoluwaseun:

"I trust my mummy"

Toyin Tomato welcomes grandchild

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress shared the news of her grandchild’s arrival in an adorable video on her official Instagram page.

Adegbola was seen with the little one in her hands as she danced with him and introduced him to the world for the very first time.

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and words of prayers for the newborn.

Source: Legit.ng