Davido has warned people trying to know how rich he is, as he said that they cannot really understand his him

In a post on X, he noted that his riches are studded in some mysteries that all the people trying to unravel it cannot

His post sparked reactions from fans, most especially Wizkid FC who commented about the singer's wealth

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has given a stern warning to naysayers trying to dig deep into his wealth in order to know his net worth.

In a post on his X, he said that people should stop trying hard to discover how rich he was, as they can never understand.

The married singer didn't go further to explain why he made the statement but fans, most especially that of his arch enemy, Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid had to react to his post.

A few of them taunted the Grammy Award nominee and said the money belongs to his family. Some stated the Timeless crooner was broke.

How fans reacted to Davido's post

Reactions have trailed the post Davido made about his net worth. Here are some of the comments below:

@DanielRegha:

"Watching ur pockets, & rendering financial advise are two different things; It never hurts to put oneself on a budget, especially since no-one knows tomorrow. Life happens."

@reallest_gee:

"Na if you don broke you go drop coin wey go rug or beg 1x bet for gigs then drop game wey go spoil."

@lifeofolaa:

"Them wan count your money, them don forget say money na water."

@RespiratoryDafe:

"OBO, how Yankee stadium go be on Saturday?"

@wizkidfc_:

"Your matter just dey make me laugh."

@dammiedammie35:

"Who dey watch your pocket OBO ?"

@honest30bgfan_:

"You don later broke?"

@Philips_Teq

"David, you don't really have pocket, na adeleke pocket you de use guide."

Davido bags RIAA certifications

Singer Davido had basked in the euphoria of a new feat, and he thanked his fans for making it possible for him.

Two of his albums got him gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it gladdened his heart.

The Unavailable crooner released his fourth studio album in March 2023, and his fans have continued to stream the hit songs from it.

