Music star Naira Marley was recently at an ‘owambe’ gathering where praise singer, Segun Johnson, was billed to perform

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Johnson heavily sang praises of the Soapy crooner and made him dance

The singer also shared a screenshot confirming the bank transfer Marley made to him and netizens had mixed reactions

‘Owambe’ star of the moment, Segun Johnson, was the performing guest at a recent party indigenous rapper, Naira Marley, attended and he made sure to recognize his presence.

A sweet video shared on Instagram captured the moment the praise singer turned his attention to Naira Marley and showered lyrical endearments on him.

Naira Marley forced to transfer cash at 'owambe'. Photo: @isegunjohnson

Source: Instagram

The Soapy crooner couldn’t help but rise to his feet and bust some dance moves as others at the function watched in delight.

Another portion of the video equally captured veteran actress, Mama Ereko, who was also at Naira Marley’s table dancing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Johnson called on the rapper to make a bank transfer if he isn’t able to spray cash on him on the spot.

A screenshot attached to the clip captured the bank transaction but the singer made sure to blur out the exact amount sent to him.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

kayceecfr said:

"Segun you fit help Us hype Nigerian make the country better."

luliprints said:

"Hope you didn’t give people zenith bank sha. Na till like July before you receive alert o."

sofficeautos said:

"Even NAIRA Marley no get NAIRA ."

smilplemodestworld said:

"As Cash scarcity Dey, Oga segun Dey collect transfer. The pressure is getting wesser ."

honourableys_ said:

"Naira sho ma Shae transfer yen tanOti Shae transfer yen tan ."

femilash_ said:

"If you go follow this guy mouth ehn, na when you reach house your eyes go clear ."

beautybyolori said:

"It's mama Ereko for me ."

Lady talks about Naira Marley in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley trended on social media after a former neighbour shared her experience living with him.

The lady revealed that while sharing the premises with Naira, she found that most of what is portrayed in his music isn't his true nature.

According to her, Naira Marley would stay indoors for six days straight without going out.

Source: Legit.ng