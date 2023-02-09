The ongoing naira notes scarcity in the country has driven event organizers to devise their own means of spraying money at ‘owambe’ functions

Musician Segun Johnson shared a video from his recent outing showing the moment members of APPOEMN sprayed him with the official currency of their association

The video sparked hilarious reactions from Nigerians in the online community with many hailing the creativity

Musician Segun Johnson is known for getting party guests and attendees’ party with their money whenever he is on stage and this explains what played out at a recent event.

The in-the-moment musician was billed to perform at the Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMMN) induction party and the group came prepared for him.

Official currency notes were printed and handed out to members who made it rain heavily as the musician took his spot on the stage and sang praises of members.

It didn’t matter that the money being sprayed wasn’t the country’s official currency as Johnson energetically performed to the thrill and delight of guests.

Watch the interesting video below:

Nigerians react to customized currency

flint_fashion said:

"Yes oo that’s the new way to spray money Nigeria cannot stress us fa! You spray the printed notes take it back for naira equivalent we too wise."

moeventsville said:

"Creativity at its peak nothing can steal our shine in this industry, naija owanbe party for laive @appoemn."

akinbo_akindele said:

"The money was printed for the occasion and people paid for it then you will have to go back with it to collect the real money or transfer, which ever way."

carterzulu_official_09 said:

"I need the plug for this self money printing paper. This is so good and makes a lot of sense. It will show case a new level in Nigeria and respect for the so call Nigeria currency at least we go rest for govt arresting us."

hephziee said:

"The first guy has danced bobrisky’s dance more than bobrisky."

djvikkilee said:

"They printed their own currency for the event and you transfer the equivalent in naira. Sodiq ologbon."

