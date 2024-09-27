Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare has shared his tips on how he handles trolls on social media

The music star took to his Instagram page to explain how he handles people who drop negative comments on his page

Paul PSquare’s post was, however met with mixed reactions as some netizens slammed him

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, of the defunct PSquare group, has shared how he handles his trolls on social media.

It is no news that a number of celebrities are subjected to trolling on social media, which sometimes leads to their breakdown. However, some of them have grown thick skin over the years.

Paul Okoye seems to be one of them, and he took to his Instagram stories to explain how he treats his trolls.

Fans kick as Rudeboy explains how he treats trolls. Photos: @Iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

According to Rudeboy, once someone leaves a negative comment on his page, he acts nicely towards them, listens to their problems, and then proceeds to ask for their account details.

The singer added that he makes sure to give the trolls some hope of getting money from him. Paul said that once they send the account number, he curses them and blocks their pages.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Fans react to Rudeboy’s post on handling trolls

Paul Okoye’s method of dealing with his trolls went viral online and drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some of them applauded the singer while others slammed him. Read their comments below:

Mercillicious.ken:

“This guy is very proud, Well , I pity those that bring their family problem or generally their problems to social media.”

its_ada_ada:

“Why listen to their problems when you can't help.”

femijobi1_:

“What is your gain after insult him papa and blocked him 😂.”

Finegirl_official:

“I still dey vex for Chike for sending that money till tomorrow 😅😅.”

nikkybenesty:

“Why will you insult their papa. Na their papa insult you? You show u lack training.”

Ehizojie_ehiz:

“Few days ago you buy new car and you forget to buy sense. That kai thing good ? Oga if you insult person papa dem too go insult ur full generation. E belike u really deh m&d.”

mercyoj4:

“Rude boy we know say you fit do am. Na you get money na you no get peace of mind!”

efewarriboy3:

“Rudeboy indeed 😂.”

0fficial_obadiah:

“At your age you still talk like a kid 😢.”

prec653:

“Reason we love Peter more. Insult their papa? What happened to respect? Pride comes before a FALL.”

turlarniee:

“Since he got married to a Gen Z, he’s been so loud🙂‍↔️.”

Nneomaogbonna:

“How can a man write and think so low like this 😏 since you married Gen z you now think like them.”

Alternatedjtizzi:

“Sometimes I wonder how he became like this.”

cupcakee09:

“He talks like a child . How is this even funny ?”

_gee_vee_tam_:

“Old man dey talk like small pikin.”

Christyfrancistender:

“But why do some people find pleasure in trolling others 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ still don't understand.”

Paul, wife go on vacation

Legit.ng reported that the singer and his pregnant wife, Ivy, went on holiday in the US, and they gave their fans an update.

In the post made by the music star, he said life was good. In the clip, Paul was rapping behind Ivy as she captured the fun moment. They also shared some pictures.

