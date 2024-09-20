A lady has shown her grievance to the way Paul Okoye of Psquare has been painting his twin brother's image

Paul had made a video where he said monkey can't be working and baboon will be eating as he blamed Peter as part of the woes of Psquare

In her reaction, the lady claimed that she has been watching Psquare for years and blasted Paul for painting a negative image of his brother

A lady on social media has reacted to the video made by Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group for discrediting his twin brother's effort in the group.

Legit.ng had reported that Paul had made a live Instagram session where he shared the reason Psquare fell apart. He claimed he was the life wire of the group and painted Peter as a lazy artiste.

Reacting to the video, the lady slammed Paul for making such vile allegations against his twin brother. According to her, Peter was the visual of Psquare. She added that she will not allow Paul to re-write Peter's legacy.

Lady speaks about Psquare

In the recording, the lady listed some of the songs sang by Psquare including 'Seniorita', 'Busy Body', 'Roll It' and praised Peter for the successes of all the songs. She said people love Peter because he looked like American singer Usher.

She noted that people were not really interested in who sang, but were attracted to the dance moves which were done by Peter Okoye.

The lady warned the music act, who just bought a new whip, to stop saying negative things about his brother and making the world feel he was useless.

See the video here:

What fans said about the lady's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@ultimate_lady:

"Funny enuff na Peter people they trip for that year who know Paul."

@faavmira:

"Exactly. I have only know Peter, I enjoyed Psquare cause of him. That break dance with his son too. Omo for me Peter was the reason i loved Psquare. It was during their first issues i knew Paul."

@angelfiona23:

"To be sincere Peter was the realest deal, I watched Peter from my childhood,his break dancing of senorita and so many others cos he look more like usher. I don’t know what’s wrong with that Paul at all. Pls Peter don’t respond Biko."

@princeomonathaniel2022:

"Do we still need any other explanation??? She said it all."

@tailoringandcrafts_ph:

"Well to be frank I only noticed Peter, didn’t care about the other lol."

@bryne570:

"Till today I can’t differentiate the both of them is it just me?"

@iyke_doingz:

"But joke apart na Peter na really make we dey fans glued to our screens cus of him dance and moves oh."

@ujunwannamonu:

"Where is the lie?"

@karyhma:

"This is so true. Even seniorita the dance part that scattered our head was Peter."

@dupe_clark:

"Fact fact."

Paul Okoye blasts Joe Igbokwe over advice

Legit.ng had reported that the artist had given a clap back at Joe Igbokwe for trying to wade into the feud, rocking Psquare.

Igbokwe questioned whether Psquare had any elders in their family and criticized the twins for not living amicably with each other.

In response to Igbokwe's comments about the dispute, Paul clapped back at him with a few strong statements.

