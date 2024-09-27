Folakemi Falana, singer Falz's sister, has stated that VDM should meet her family in court over the bribery allegation against her father

She added that the activist had the audacity to accuse her brother of having an affair with Bobrisky

She shared the part her father and Falz played in the controversial case Bobrisky has been battling with

The last seemed not to have been heard about the ongoing battle social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman is embroiled in.

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had released a voice recording and accused Femi Falana and his son, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz of having a hand in crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, aka, Bobrisky's case.

Falz's sister set to drag VDM to court. Photo credit @flake_ff/@bobrisky222/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a statement released by the singer's sister, Folakemi Falana, she said VDM had the audacity to accuse her family of bribery and corruption knowing what they stand for.

She called the TikToker a ridiculous character and asked him to meet her family in court.

Falz' sister shares dad's, singer involvement

In her post on Instagram, she stated that her father has never met Bobrisky at any point in his life, either directly or by proxy.

She added that the crossdresser was the one who reached out to Falz to beg for money so that he can stay in that VIP section in prison.

Folakemi asked if VDM thinks her father or Falz needed Bobrisky's money.

Recall that Falana had written VDM to retract his statement and apologise or face lawsuit.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Folakemi's post

Reactions haver trailed the post made by Falz's sister. Here are some of the comment below:

@win_narh:

"Vdm didn’t do anything. He said “if” that recording is true then he’s disappointed."

@healthertainer:

"The audacity to defame a family of renown respected lawyers. I hope he gets taught a lesson. Cho cho cho every eke market day."

@better_time_1:

"Sue Bob for saying he paid your dad 10m."

@adunsexy_1:

"God bless the Falanas. Prison ya"

@peasypearl:

"Please aunty it will pain me if y’all don’t drag him by the jugular vein oo!! He goes low you go konkonbilo!.Imagine fighting so called corruption but not doing proper investigation and just going by one audio recording is laughable."

@gbemioo:

"Loads of very dull people. It’s so sad."

@ladytriumph_:

"That association can NEVER!! Those that know, know ko possible!."

@hrmobaadebiyi:

"I do not know Femi Falana personally but one can tell that the man doesn’t need to be bribed before he can help. It is really sad and annoying talking about a man always showing empathy to people who are oppressed in such a damaging manner."

VDM replies Femi Falana

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had replied the letter written to him by Femi Falana and the lawsuit made against him by Falz.

The father and son had reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory, but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter.

