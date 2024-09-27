Bobrisky's matter has now interested many individuals, including ace media personality Rufai Oseni

The Arise TV anchor delved into the online drama, analyzing several ways the outspoken social media activist went wrong while unearthing Idris Okuneye's private dealings

He, however, pleaded with Martvins Vincent Otser, aka VDM, to record the second part of the call recording so that more names involved in the case could be made public

Top Nigerian media personality Rufai Oseni waded into the event, which exposed all that transpired when Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was sentenced to six months at Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Recall that VDM released a call recording where Bobrisky implicated himself, admitting to bribing EFCC with N15 million to strike out his money laundering case.

Rufai Oseni begs VDM to release Bobrisky's 2nd call recording amid online drama. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @rufaioseni, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Further in the call recording, Bobrisky mentioned that he reached out to Falz and his dad, Femi Falana, for a pardon and was asked to pay N10 million to clear his name and avert his stay in prison.

Although Falz's rebuttal in the lawsuit noted that Bobriksy contacted them, Rufai Oseni mentioned that VDM should not have cast his aspersions on Falz and his father.

Nonetheless, in a new video of Rufai Oseni on Arise TV, he pleaded with VDM to release the second part of the recording as he would love to know who Bobrisky's godfather is.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to Rufai's request

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@dkokopee:

"In a normal country, the law enforcement suppose don they thank Vdm but here some people they bring law suit , well, the law suit go fit everybody once e reach court!"

@iamab_iodun:

"VDM without a TV Channel is controlling headlines from his trenches apartment."

@frankdriches:

"Vdm intentionally mentioned falz and the dad, just to trigger them to push the matter. He was intentional. And falz fell for it."

@olowoone:

"VDM was actually wrong making unnecessary insinuations about Falz and his dad."

@de_don646:

"Whatever VDM says is the truth, and we support him."

@kofo_oba:

"This Rufai too like gist 😂."

VDM demands update from EFCC

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman spurred reactions online as it demanded the progress of Bobrisky’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) N15m mess.

VDM, in the post, made an analogy of how the black sheep finally ends up being the good guy and claimed that people are asking for his arrest.

The critic further threatened EFCC as he made plans to release more audio recordings he has against the crossdresser.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng