Rapper Falz and his father, Femi Falana, have been trending online over their alleged involvement in Borisky's mess

VDM, in a viral video, claimed Falz and his dad had reached out to Bobrisky, urging him to pay N10 million to clear his name

The disturbing allegations have seen some Nigerian netizens flooded Falz's page to ask questions

More drama is on the way as Nigerian netizens have flooded rapper Falz, whose real name is Folarin Falana, 's Instagram page amid Martin Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan's ongoing drama with Idris Okuneye 'Bobrisky.'

Recall that VDM caused chaos online after he mentioned Falz and his father, Femi Falana (SAN), in the dirty online drama involving Bobrisky.

Fans express disappointment in rapper Falz. Credit: @falzthebahdguy @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, Falz and his father, Femi Falana, reached out to Bobrisky in a bid to help him as they enlightened the crossdresser about his case being a federal one and that he needed to pay N10 million to clear his name.

Amid the ongoing drama, Falz and his father, Femi Falana, have been trending on social media X, formerly Twitter, while some netizens marched to the rapper's page to ask questions about his involvement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

boss_culturevlog:

"You collect 10 million from bob or you no collect?"

official.king_ad:

"Ratel where Una Dey ??"

queen_agatha11:

"Coming from VDM page u that we respect so much chai."

abdul_roseeq:

"So you dey oil bob aw many baby oil dey your room as we dey talk so,"

fyne__wokocha:

"Omo I almost fall coming here make una tell me sorry."

dabuck__:

"So u sef Dey do bobrisky ur life have spoil sir."

james.skillz34:

"Now the diddy visitation making sense."

fegor.the.great

"If na true say Bob matter na true from VDM, that means you don fuk up."

Bobrisky clears debt

VeryDarkMan revealed in an update that crossdresser Bobrisky has cleared his debt.

VDM, who shared a screenshot of the payment receipt, revealed that Bobrisky had paid back the loan he had borrowed.

He also shared an alleged screenshot between Bobrisky and his creditor, in which the crossdresser is seen begging the latter to send his account number.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng