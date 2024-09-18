Amid the recent reports about American hip-hop legend Diddy getting arrested, Nigerian social media personality Oyemykke shares his thoughts

In a viral post, Oyemykke slammed Diddy while sharing his thoughts about the numerous allegations levelled against the hip-hop Icon

Oyemykke also noted in his post that he believes Diddy is the one behind 2pac's assassination, and the truth is set to be revealed finally

Nigerian social media personality Abisoye Olukoya Micheal, aka Oyemykke, is based in the UK and has joined the trending conversations surrounding American music producer and hip-hop legend Diddy.

Oyemykke reacted to the report that the FBI found over 1,000 bottles of baby oil in Diddy's toilet. The content creator shared that he was lost for ideas as he has been trying to figure out what exactly Diddy needs over a thousand bottles of baby oil.

Oyemykke reacts to Diddy's arrest and accuses him of murdering 2Pac. Photo credit: @oyemykke/@fox_india

He noted that he also uses baby oil for his beard and only buys it once a month, so seeing someone who has over 1,000 of it and stores it in his toilet is baffling.

Oyemykke accuses Diddy of killing 2Pac

The Nigerian content creator also spoke about 2Pac and the mystery behind his murder. Oyemykke noted that now that Diddy has been arrested the truth about 2Pac death is finally set to be revealed.

Oyemykke is famous for sharing his thoughts about trending issues on social media. Legit.ng recalls reporting when he slammed Verydarkman for insulting Iyabo Ojo.

This is Oyemykke's video:

Reactions trail Oyemykke's video about Diddy

See some of the reactions that trailed Oyemykke's video about Diddy:

@loritarenzo:

"It’s just product supply na , just like Pepsi will award with products..so as Johnson Johnson."

@voog__webstar:

"Ororo igbala."

@whippcreame:

"Nursing mothers sef no stock up on baby oil like diddy."

@mega_signature:

"Haaa 1 is now 10k I dey think how i go get another one self, abi make we go him aus."

@cole_sheymber:

"He may have cold water allergy so Dr may advice him to us baby oil in his bathing water."

@timi0lowookere:

"Diddy lo pa tupac😂😂 ororo 1 thousand ninu gbogbo rogbodiyan yi."

@niclause19:

"Probably ran out of oil one time and said never again."

@dee_honeybea:

"O fi njo soppy ni."

50 Cent fires shots at Diddy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, rapper 50 Cent ignited controversy by explaining why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

In a viral video, he suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events, leading him to steer clear of them.

This marked another chapter in their ongoing feud, with 50 Cent previously accusing Diddy of similar conduct.

