Rapper and On-Air-Personality N6 has opened up on what led him to close down his perfume business

His post was a reaction to the complaints of other netizens who shared how they have been adversely affected by the Bola Tinubu-led government

The presenter also stated that he was tired of complaining about the problems of Nigeria and his tweet touched several social media users

Rapper and On-Air-Personality, Nnamdi Nwabasili, aka N6, has shared how the harsh economic policies of the Bola Tinubu-led administration made him close down his perfume business.

He revealed that the six-year business was shut down in March 2024 as his customers could not pay the new prices due to the increase in the interest rate.

The entrepreneur had to lay off his nine staff. His tweet was a reaction to the complaint of an activist Akin Olaoye, who said he was shutting down the Allen Avenue Ikeja location of his business.

Other also netizens shared their displeasure about the dwindling economy and how it is affecting businesses. Meanwhile, some peeps sympathized with N6 and Akin Olaoye.

See Akin Olaoye and N6's tweets below:

Reactions to N6's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to N6's tweet below:

@akintollgate:

"Very sad!"

@onlineguru__:

"Sorry to hear this is a sad situation. The only business still thriving in Nigeria now is Food business because no matter how bad the economy is people will still eat."

@zion_lion9ja:

"Import has reduced drastically but they will not tell us. Then I ask, what is consuming our FX? Corruption, money laundering."

@mrblingy:

"Person go chop first before smelling nice. It's a blood bath out there."

@puffshow1:

"So sad, but you can still bounce back, source for locally made perfumes and investment 70% of your existing capital. Let start patronizing made in Nigeria. Let fight this FX together."

@smldite:

"Closed 12 of my barbing saloon businesses only in 2024. I'm just tired."

N6 calls out ex-record label

Legit.ng earlier reported that N6 had thrown his weight behind singer Ruger, who called out his former record label Jonzing World.

N6 noted that he was previously with the record label but he would not mention what transpired there.

He also expressed displeasure at the record label giving a male artiste one bedroom to stay in but an upcoming female artiste gets a more spacious apartment.

Source: Legit.ng