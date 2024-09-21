Singer and businessman Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr. Eazi, has shared how he felt after his co-founded company, Pawapay.io, achieved a milestone

He stated that his enterprise is the fastest private payments company in history to achieve the feat

His fans were excited for him and they hailed him for his business acumen, others wished him greater achievements

Singer and businessman, Mr Eazi, has announced that his co-founded company, Pawapay.io, has reached N1b in transactions.

This would be the fastest that a private payments company in history would achieve, as the transactions were made possible within three years and six months.

The music star, whose real name is Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, noted that it took PayPal five years to achieve the feat and Stripe seven years.

He added that he was proud of his company's achievement and his fans rejoiced with him. They also prayed that he would achieve greater work.

See Mr Eazi's tweet below:

