Media personality N6 happily took to his social media page to share the rewards of a night out with Twice as Tall singer, Burna Boy

A video making the rounds online captured the OAP chilling with the music star at a nightclub in Lagos

According to N6, he made about half a million naira just for spending time with the singer who is also his friend

Popular OAP N6 can’t seem to contain his excitement after he massively cashed out during a fun chill-out time with his friend and singer, Burna Boy.

The media personality happily shared videos on his social media page showing the moment he occupied a spot at the VIP section alongside the Grammy-winning musician.

Burna Boy was seen having his moment as the OAP captured both of them on camera. However, the night came bearing gifts for N6.

OAP N6 earns N500k for chilling with Burna Boy. Photo: @n6oflife/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

A different video clip showed the radio boy counting dollar bills which he earned for just coming out to spend time with his friend. N6 noted that he made half a million naira.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Fans, social media users react to N6’s videos

The OAPs’ revelation got social media users talking with some of them highlighting the benefits of hanging out with rich folks.

Read comments sighted below:

meri_madeinheaven said:

"Benefits of chilling with the generous Rich, because not all the rich can be so generous some their only benefit is luxury chilling, eating and drinking expensive with them."

mimiliciousgold said:

"Where una Dey see good friends??."

omobathegreat said:

"Na your own welfare package be that."

dipzongs said:

"I swear you are not yet rich as a Nigerian if you still have naira as an exchange rate in your mind burna go just Dey like take dis one for fuel bro."

keji_logiq said:

"He gave him part of that dollar.... Fresh Dey ground be that."

wisdomcounsellin said:

"Moral lesson: Association counts, Perception matters and Empathy is everything."

