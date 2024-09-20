Davido's first baby mama and businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, is trending online over a video of a new mansion she shared

The mother of one in the clip showed the exterior and gave fans a sneak peek of the interior and staircase

Sophia Momodu's video has stirred excitement from hers as they pen congratulatory messages to fans

Sophia Momodu, music star David Adeleke Davido's first baby mama, has stirred excitement online with a video of a mansion she shared online.

The businesswoman posted a video of the new house on her Snapchat, showing the exterior view and a sneak peek of the interior.

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, shares a video of her new house. Credit: @sophiamomodu

In a caption of the video, the mother of one revealed she would no longer be hiding God's blessings in her life, suggesting that the new house belongs to her.

"No more hiding God's blessings," she wrote.

Watch video of Sophia Momodu's new mansion below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia made headlines after she was seen inspecting a yacht alongside an oyinbo man, her rumoured lover.

Netizens react as Sophia Momodu acquires mansion

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

trina_joness:

"Please just congratulate her and go . She isn’t married to a billionaire so she tried."

luxury23550:

"1,2,3 go insult her buh remember your parent couldn’t afford to buy one. Congratulations Sophie."

creamy.dency:

"Buying a house or building one in this economy is no childs play o congratulations."

beccaszn:

"Go gurrrrrllllll!!! Don’t hide God’s blessings abeg!!! Post em we go hype you and congratulate you!! If e eazy may dem run am!!"

nene_george:

"Honestly I don’t know what she does for a living aside being Davido’s bm. What kind of business is she into make we patronize her nah?"

eve_martins01:

"Big Sophia for a reason."

How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu

Davido reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which emerged online.

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

