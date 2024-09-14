Davido's first baby mama is trending online over an alleged video of her and an Oyinbo man

In the video, a lady said to be Sophia was seen inspecting a yacht alongside the Oyinbo

The video, which has since gone viral, has seen netizens claiming that Oyinbo is Sophia's new lover

Music star David Adeleke Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has become a topic of discussion on social media as she appears to have moved on from the DMW label boss.

This comes as Sophia trended over a video that recently emerged on the social media space.

The video showed a lady, allegedly Sophia, and an Oyinbo man as they went yacht shopping in Monaco.

A clip showed Sophia inspecting the yacht alongside an Oyinbo man, whom netizens claimed was her new lover.

“Yacht shopping with twin," a caption on the video read.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu threw shades at Davido over an unfulfilled Disneyland promise to Imade.

Netizens react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, such as some netizens saying Davido and Chioma can now enjoy their marriage peacefully. Read the comments below:

ellaminchis

"Happy for them Let Chioma and Davido enjoy their marriage."

redbutterfly_1:

"Everybody is happy now, chioma and Davido in their private jet, Sophia and her man in their Yatch."

cutekitty349:

"She's happy and that's all that matters."

iam_larrypepper:

"Normal after wedding na to move on."

pearlskincareproductss:

"Sophie love, pls keep your relationship off social media. It will do you alot of good."

cariscuisine_lagos:

"Everyone is entitled to find love again …regardless of who you are enjoy baby girl."

mhiz_oroz:

"ThankGod! So that Davido can rest."

How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu

Davido reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which emerged online.

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

