Singer Davido has continued to flaunt his wife Chioma and had his fans praising her beautiful look

On his Instagram stories, the Unavailable crooner posted a picture of the mother of two which is trending on social media

Her expensive outfit and makeup gave her away as her fans shared how much they loved her and how she comported herself

Award-winning singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, gave his fans something to discuss as he showed off his classy wife, Chioma.

She wore a colourful striped outfit which was designed with long sleeves buttoned up to her neck, giving her a decent and elegant look.

The 29-year-old celebrity wife rocked a black hairstyle and lovely makeup that exuded class. She combined her outfit with a luxurious wristwatch as she posed for photos while she hung out with her husband.

Her fans loved her look, posted by Davido on his Instagram stories, and shared how much they admired her. They also emphasized how she does not get herself in controversies online.

See Chioma's photo below:

Fans hype Chioma Adeleke

See what some fans have said about Chioma's look below:

@teamchivido:

"She is chosen. She is chosen."

@iampommy22:

"With my Master's degree, I want to be Chioma's nanny. I love her with all my heart."

@chioma_davido_wife:

"The queen of calmness and class, I am obsessed with her beauty."

@nellychikaejindu:"

"Queen is out, everywhere go scatter. Every mad dogs go come out from their cage come bark."

@marvyblue:

"The one whose silence is deafening."

@enwereuzonnenna:

"Asa king David. Omalicha. We love you scatter. May God continue to build a shield of protection around you and yours forever and ever."

@claraah____:

"Best in pressing necks offline."

@honeyde10:

"Mother to all the 30bgs."

@honeyde10:

"Simply chosen queen."

Chioma glows in N1.9m dress

