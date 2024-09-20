Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Bassey Eno left many emotions over his recent warm gesture

Reports disclosed that Bassey Eno has fulfilled the promise he made to the family of late Abigail Edith Frederick, a talented Nollywood makeup artist

Abigail Edith was, sadly, one of four the crew members who died during the boat mishap that took Junior Pope's life

Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Bassey Eno has fulfilled the promise made to the family of late Abigail Edith Frederick, a talented Nollywood makeup artist.

Legit.ng broke the news that Abigail Edith Frederick was one of the four crew members who died alongside Veteran actor Junior Pope in Anam River.

Akwa Ibom Gov presented a furnished house to late makeup artist's family

Recall that the boat crew were on their way to Adanma Luke's movie setting when the tragedy happened.

In a previous report, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno demanded the body of their daughter Abigail Fredrick be exhumed from Anam river for proper burial arrangements.

This took place after the deceased's parents couldn't gather the required funds needed to perform some traditional sacrifice before taking her corpse back to her hometown in Akwa Ibom.

Meanwhile, a recent report announced that Umo Bassey handed over a fully renovated and furnished 6-bedroom home in Ikot Udoma to the grieving family as a pledge he made to them.

Videos of the new house have left many praising the head of state for his kindness.

Umo Bassey Eno spurs reactions online

Athe time of this report, the post had not gathered enough reactions, Legit.ng compiled the little below:

"God bless him."

"She no die for nothing. God bless the gov."

Good Samaritan to support Abigail Frederick's siblings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after the tragic deaths of Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick and others, the president of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, took to social media to share a good Samaritan’s plans for the late makeup artist’s siblings.

It was gathered that a good Samaritan had come forward to take on the university fees of Abigail’s siblings.

Not stopping there, the person went ahead to pay for their first semester education.

