Social media activist Verydarkman has opened up on the advances he is getting from the country's top political parties

The TikToker, who is a native of Edo state, revealed that the political bigwigs of his town are trying to buy his voice

In a video that has since gone viral, VDM spoke deeply to the people of his state on making the right decision as he criticized the guber preminalaries

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has revealed that some of the country's political parties are contacting him ahead of the hotly contested Edo State governorship election.

Legit.ng reported that Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC), Asue Ighodalo (PDP), and Olumide Akpata (LP) are locked in a battle over the forthcoming Edo State guber.

The activist, who has earned a strong reputation for his outspoken internet campaigns, did not hesitate to vent his concerns.

Taking to his online platform on Thursday, September 19, Verydarkman claimed in a new video that both the APC and PDP have been aggressively contacting him, hoping to gain his support to advance their candidates.

According to him, his platform has never been about political propaganda. Despite being an Edo State native, he refuses to campaign for any party because he doesn't live there and does not feel qualified to discuss the people's issues.

Verydarkman bluntly said he was not interested in being used as a political pawn and rejected both sides' approaches without hesitation.

In a powerful appeal to his fellow Edo indigenes, he urged people to reject promises and political games and channel their minds into making the right decisions at the elections.

