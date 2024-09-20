A comedian MC Orobo has shared how the church has been beneficial to several citizens and their impact on society

He stated that some netizens choose to criticise some pastors but refuse to acknowledge their good works

The funny man shared how the church has benefitted singer Rema and how Pastor Korede Komaiya's decision to honour Bishop David Oyedepo helped his ministry

A comedian and actor, MC Orobo, has praised the church for its impactful works, noting that it has given more help to the people than the government.

He referenced how Afrobeats singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, lost his father when he was eight years old and the church had to help him and his family.

MC Orobo speaks about the impact of the church and Bishop David Oyedepo's influence. Image credit: @davidoyedepomin, @mc_orobo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Rema had said that Believers Loveworld, aka Christ Embassy, Benin, Edo state, set up a shop for his mother when his dad died. This enabled her to take care of him and his siblings. In return, he donated N105 million to them recently.

MC Orobo praises Pastor Korede Komaiya

The actor recalled how Pastor Korede Komaiya of The Master's Place Int’l Church, Delta state, was under the tutelage of Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, for 20 years.

He said even after the preacher went ahead to establish his church, he never talked down on the Winners Chapel's president. Instead, he honoured him and this made Oyedepo always invite him to his church programmes.

MC Orobo added that Pastor Komaiya has given scholarships to several people whom he is not related to. Hence, when some people are focused on criticising the church, they should think about the contributions pastors have made to elevate the lives of several people.

Watch the video of MC Orobo below:

Reactions to MC Orobo's video

Check out some of the reactions to MC Orobo's video below:

@juliet_barth:

"Honour begat honour. The church is getting stronger and stronger...we agree say fake dey....but genuine still dey...cos wetin Jesus do for cross can never be in vain."

@tochukwu_chijoke:

"Bishop Oyedepo’s leadership continues to impact lives, Pastor KK is a shining example."

@king2227402:

"Success through service! Such an inspiring narrative for our generation."

@ezenwata_na_asia:

"Where are not talking about benefits or benevolence, na fake miracles we dey talk am young man."

@kewestica:

"Louder, please.....I am one beneficiary of the Church..@cbcnigeria @olumidemmanuel...I believe totally in the supernatural and miracles!"

MC Orobo tackles Verydarkman over Prophet Fufeyin

Legit.ng earlier reported that MC Orobo had taken a swipe at media personality Verydarkman for his consistent attack on Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

He noted that churches have different doctrines and advised that anyone fed up with Prophet Fufeyin's church should attend others.

The master of ceremony said he wanted to know which church VDM attended and people should do more research before condemning the preacher.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng