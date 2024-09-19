An old clip of former YBNL artist Lil Kesh linking up with Asake in the studio during the latter's early days has emerged online

In the viral, Lil Kesh was heard hailing Asake's talent while asking him to write a song for him which would allow him to use the name "Ololade"

Netizens have shared their thoughts about Asake's growth as a global Afrobeats artist and Lil Kesh's current position despite being a bigger artist than Mr Money in 2020

An old video of the Indigenous rapper Keshinro Ololade, aka Lil Kesh, running into Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, in the studio in 2020 has gone viral.

The throwback clip recently emerged on social media and has got people talking.

Throwback video of Asake and Lil Kesh linking up in Young Jonn's studio in 2020 trends. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@lilkeshofficial

In the trending clip, Asake, who was yet a successful professional artist, was seen still hustling in the studio when he got to link up with Lil Kesh.

The exchange between Asake and Lil Kesh in the throwback video has stirred mixed reactions about the heights both artists have achieved on the music scene locally and internationally.

"U will write for me" - Lil Kesh to Asake

Lil Kesh's comment after meeting Asake for the first time struck a chord with many netizens.

After appreciating his talents and work, Lil Kesh asked Asake to write a song using his signature, "Ololade Mr Money," because they both bear the same name.

Lil Kesh used to be signed to Olamide's platform, YBNL, which is Asake's current record label.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral video of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Asake's song "Active."

Watch the viral TBT video below:

Reactions as old video of Lil Kesh, Asake trends

Here are some of the comments that the viral clip:

@orisparix:

"When asake met lil Kesh. Peace out."

@iireoflagos:

"How abt when Asake met lil Kesh? Cause we know kesh no small since Aye badoo Nani!!"

@rulerboyy:

"RRR. As at then Kesh was bigger and he even still gave Asake the audience, still sang his song, what an humble soul, fast forward to today Asake is the wave and they are both still very cool… dear artists, don’t let pride kill real relationships! Be wise."

@kelvinyoungson:

"If no be say life no balance, Rema no suppose blow pass Omah Lay."

@tomiwa1233:

"Nobody Knows Tomorrow, Be Nice to People Irrespective of Their Status."

@follymoney1805:

"Ybnl no be label 🏷️ and family member there day."

@luxuryphonesandgadgets:

"Ideally you stand up to shake a brother if you are sitting and they are standing."

@paying.tip:

"4yrs late, they’re aren’t in the same level bruh."

Asake gives fan his shirt

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps. Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

