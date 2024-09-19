Social media critic Daniel Regha has weighed into the Twitter threads that saw users compare music stars Asake and Lil Kesh

Earlier on Twitter, fans of both musicians were comparing their successes and streams

Speaking about the situation, Daniel Regha noted that getting streams in this age and time was crazy and that both artists reigned at different times

Nigerians on Twitter are out again with their usual comparison game and this time, it is between Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, and Keshinro Ololade, known professionally as Lil Kesh.

A trending clip online saw fans put Asake and Lil Kesh's music videos side by side, juxtaposing their output when they were in their prime. While many hailed both YBNL signee's many tilted towards Lil Kesh, adding that he had so many hits to his name.

Daniel Regha decided to weigh in on the situation and give his hot takes. According to him, both artists reigned at different times and comparing them was not the best.

He noted that getting the public to enjoy and stream one's music these days is a hassle and gave kudos to Asake for doing so effortlessly.

In his words:

"Prime Lil Kesh was a sensation which no-one can deny, but comparing him to Asake is unnecessary cos Asake might not have reached his prime yet; And even if he has, the comparison is still kinda pointless since both thrived in different times.

"It's not easy to maintain relevance in this streaming era & Asake has managed to do just that, which simply proves that he could've easily thrived in the mid or late 2010s."

@iamAbode:

"You will enjoy Daniel's tweet when his brain boots properly. This is one of the few times you are making sense."

@Divineicum:

"Prime Lil Kesh was a sensation which no-one can deny, but comparing him to Asake is unnecessary."

@aIigoni:

"I think Asake has surpassed his prime. He can’t do better than Work of Art or MMWTV."

@leeymackk:

"The two are quite similar, but the key difference is that Asake hails from a time when everything about music was much simpler."

@zulokirk:

"Lil kesh was on fire in his prime but still can't be compared to Asake."

@Skuullls:

"Asake is better than Lil Kesh. Bro Asake isn't a rapper."

