Singer CKay has thrown shade at some of his colleagues, claiming that they mocked him when he first started his distinctive Afrobeats style but are now replicating it

The 'Love Nwantiti' singer claimed that he created several vibes that today's Afrobeats singers rely on

He recalled starting the trend of pushing Afrobeats tunes on TikTok and being mocked and noted how his colleagues are currently benefiting from it

Nigerian singer and producer Chukwuka Ekweani, often known as CKay, aroused outrage with a series of provocative tweets about his role in establishing the Afrobeats genre.

Famed for his distinctive blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, CKay's global success, notably with his mega-hit Love Nwantiti—has contributed significantly to the genre's changing sound.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to stress his influence on the Afrobeats movement. He emphasised the impact his music has had not just on fans but also on other artists who have embraced and built on the themes he helped popularise.

In his tweets, CKay confidently stated that his musical inventions set the way for many of today's Afrobeats artists and that this cannot be changed. He wrote:

"CKay IS the first. I pioneered many vibes afrobeat artists thrive off today...iykyk. y'all laughed when I came up with emo afrobeat and was on TikTok all day, but many are now doing the same thing, calling it ridiculous names (& making $$). you're welcome, sha."

CKay spurs reaction from netizens

Netizens reacted to CKay's tweets and claimed that the former DMW executive Davido was whom the fast-rising had in mind for his statement.

@realtimmywrld:

Fact. Love Nwantiti was the first to break out massively, expecting in India and France.. you deserve your flowers but saying people are making $$ of it sounds like you are jealous, but saying people are making $$ of it sounds like you are jealous."

@bigOla_mide:

@KinqKudos:

"Lmao, we all know who is trying to gain relevance through TikTok. 001 wey no get shame."

@bigOla_mide:

@Sir_Wizy:

"30BGs looking for a reason to spike Wizkid used you to create a cloud around urself when u had an unnecessary cold war with Wiz. Cos they hyped U, Pride couldn't allow U set records straight abt claiming U were biggeR.Now nah explanation you dey do.'

@KinqKudos:

CKay shares how Davido played a role in his success

CKay, in an interview, gave an honest take on the impact of his musical collaboration with Davido on his career.

According to the Love Nwantiti singer, the collabo with Davido played a vital role in his success story in the music industry.

CKay explained that he needed a co-sign from an established artiste in the entertainment scene at the time of the musical collaboration.

