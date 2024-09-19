Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat is in the news after a popular TikToker's joined his Live and saw over 20k views

The streamer is notable for his large following across social media platforms where he makes his money from

A viral video of the Oyinbo's unbelievable expression and asking Peller who he really was has made the rounds on social media

Habeeb Hamzat, a Nigerian streamer popularly known as Peller, has gained attention on social media after a video of his impact on an influencer's TikTok Live went viral.

According to the report on social media, the Oyinbo influencer joined Peller's TikTok live. Within a short period of time, the number of viewers rose to over 20,000, leaving him astonished.

Peller gives Oyinbo 20k views on TikTok. Credit: @peller 089

Source: Instagram

This prompted the streamer to ask questions about who Peller truly was. However, due to his signature manner of talking, his response sent social media users laughing again.

The streamer later spoke about wanting to come to Nigeria and meet Peller soon. However, social media users seemed to react differently to Peller's conversation with the Oyinbo, and the majority hailed his record-breaking results.

Watch the clip here:

It will be recalled that Peller trended after he refused to take off the jersey given to him by legendary street act Olamide for days.

Fans react to Peller and Oyinbo's clip

See how some netizens have reacted to the recording of Peller and the Oyinbo man:

@obaksolo:

"Peller Blown🔥🔥🔥 Always Breaking Records steadily ❤️."

@rhaymichealson:

"20k viewers is crazy tho. What are they watching really."

@lifeofadedayo26:

"I still Dey find wetin funny for this guy jokes."

@rosythrone:

"If you know who I’m really ha, you’ve make it” that word sweet me😂😂."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Is it just me but the oyibo man looks more like silas in the Bible."

@debbydickson_:

"He is who he thinks he is."

@marshallowen015:

"20k views is crazy. naso the rate of unemployment plenty reach?"

@engrchima:

"Can't this guy get some education to rep us better?"

Peller visits Zlatan Ibile's store

Meanwhile, Nigerian content creator and streamer Peller visited one of the most famous clothing shops in Lagos owned by singer Zlatan Ibile.

A video of Peller's visit to Zlatan's store went viral online as the content creator was seen asking to see the store owner.

In the viral clip, Peller was seen lamenting about how expensive things are at Zlatan's shop and declined to pick more items.

