Nigerian content creator and streamer Peller recently visited one of the most famous clothing shops in Lagos, owner by singer Zlatan Ibile

A video of Peller's visit to Zlatan's store has gone viral online as the content creator was seen asking to see the store owner

In the viral clip, Peller was seen lamenting about how expensive things are at Zlatan's shop and declined to pick more items

Nigerian content creator and live streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, recently shared a video of his visit to Zlatan Ibile's luxury wear shop on the Island.

During the visit, Peller said he visited the store hoping to meet the rapper Zlatan Ibile.

Peller hailed the rapper's high-quality wear on sales in the trending video but lamented some things.

One of the things he complained about was the price of the clothes. He noted that some things were beyond his capacity and turned down the opportunity to buy them.

Peller asks to see the store owner

At some point during the visit, Peller was heard telling the shop attendants that he wanted to see Zlatan and that they should help him call the rapper out.

However, he was disappointed after one of the attendants said the rapper wasn't around. The video of Peller visiting Zlatan's shop came days after Cubana Chiefpriest, DJ Chicken, and Davido were all at the store.

See Peller's video below:

Reactions trail Peller's visit to Zlatan's shop

Here are some of the comments that trailed Peller's video:

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

Source: Legit.ng