Peller Shares How He Has Been Wearing T-Shirt Olamide Gave Him for Days Without Washing It
- TikTok star Peller has responded to people who have been querying him for constantly wearing a T-shirt Olamide gave him
- In a new video, Peller, who has worn the T-shirt for over four days, shared how he has managed to keep it clean despite not washing it
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller made headlines after the YBNL label boss gifted him N1 million
Nigerian content creator and TikTok user Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has shared a video of how he has managed to keep a T-shirt music star Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo, gifted him clean.
Recall that Peller visited Olamide's music studio a few days ago where the YBNL boss gave him N1 million and an expensive T-shirt.
However, since his visit to Olamide, Peller has repeatedly been spotted wearing the same T-shirt for days, stirring reactions.
The TikTok star has now shared a video showing how he has kept the expensive outfit clean without washing it.
He captioned the video:
"This is for all of u asking how I still they wear the cloth."
Watch the video Peller shared below:
Netizens react to Peller's video
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
thegr8wilfred:
"How come this video is making me think peller knows how to speak English."
daveplayblogger:
"If name, na One year I go wear am oo."
classicmedia01:
"Haha Peller turn the cloth to your yellow gown."
_omobolaji__bob2y:
"That perfume resemble bullet."
official_brainismoney:
"if you give me your own cloth too. I go clean like that."
ultimate_dams_cutz:
"@peller089 u be werey I too Dey feel ur vibe Ajeh. The cloth is still going another 1week."
enoch_442:
"@peller089 dem know no who Badoo be that's why."
What Peller said about Carter Efe's daughter
In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Peller caused a buzz with his comments about Carter Efe and his daughter.
Peller alleged that his colleague's daughter looks nothing like him, and the child seems more like Shank Comics.
The TikTok star noted to Carter Efe that he might have to take his daughter for a DNA test because he believed there were reasons why he should doubt his wife's faithfulness.
Source: Legit.ng
