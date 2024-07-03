TikTok star Peller has responded to people who have been querying him for constantly wearing a T-shirt Olamide gave him

In a new video, Peller, who has worn the T-shirt for over four days, shared how he has managed to keep it clean despite not washing it

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller made headlines after the YBNL label boss gifted him N1 million

Nigerian content creator and TikTok user Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has shared a video of how he has managed to keep a T-shirt music star Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo, gifted him clean.

Recall that Peller visited Olamide's music studio a few days ago where the YBNL boss gave him N1 million and an expensive T-shirt.

However, since his visit to Olamide, Peller has repeatedly been spotted wearing the same T-shirt for days, stirring reactions.

The TikTok star has now shared a video showing how he has kept the expensive outfit clean without washing it.

He captioned the video:

"This is for all of u asking how I still they wear the cloth."

Watch the video Peller shared below:

Netizens react to Peller's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

thegr8wilfred:

"How come this video is making me think peller knows how to speak English."

daveplayblogger:

"If name, na One year I go wear am oo."

classicmedia01:

"Haha Peller turn the cloth to your yellow gown."

_omobolaji__bob2y:

"That perfume resemble bullet."

official_brainismoney:

"if you give me your own cloth too. I go clean like that."

ultimate_dams_cutz:

"@peller089 u be werey I too Dey feel ur vibe Ajeh. The cloth is still going another 1week."

enoch_442:

"@peller089 dem know no who Badoo be that's why."

