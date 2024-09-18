Online critic Naijashimadun, in a video that is circulating on social media, has reacted to a snippet from Wizkid's soon-to-be-released Morayo album

Naijashimadun explained the reason Wizkid must be ready to split royalties made from Morayo when it is finally released with Nigerians

Several netizens have taken to social media to react to Naijashimadun's video as some said they deserved a share of the money

Outspoken content creator and critic Emmanuel Philip, known as Naijashimadun, has sent a message to music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid ahead of the release of his anticipated album Morayo.

Recall that Wizkid recently made headlines after he dropped a snippet from a track off the soon-to-be-released album.

Naijashimadun, who applauded Wizkid for a well-done job, stated that Wizkid must be ready to split royalties from the album with Nigerians owing to the trouble he put them through over the project.

According to the critic, Morayo is a Chosen and royalties made from the album should be divided equally.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, Naijashimadun said:

"Every money from Morayo, we must know, we all made this album together even though we were not there with you in the studio. We are going to share money made from Morayo equally, or there will be trouble, you made people fight over Morayo album, tell your manager, this album is a Chosen."

People support Naijashimadun

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many agreed with the critic, read them below:

Tade2710:

"Even Naijashimadun dey feel like he’s the chosen one since Popsy co-sign ham."

dannykush28:

"Ajeh na 50/50."

Abdul__Waherb:

"Make we dey act like say he no dey use style beg for money like that."

JamiuJ3693:

"Baba dey use skill beg Wizkid for money lol I'm a chosen."

BELABO6:

"Werey wan collect where he no sow."

iam_enriched:

"This Egbon wan follow am share money."

