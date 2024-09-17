Nigerian music superstar Wizkid gave his fans and music lovers a breath of fresh air with a teaser for his forthcoming album Morayo

The talented musician shared a sensational video while playing his newest single off the highly anticipated body of work

Wiz's latest hit has sent a massive buzz on social media as many shared their emotions towards the earworm

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has released an enchanting snippet of his forthcoming album Morayo.

In a recent clip shared on Instagram, the Made in Lagos hitmaker shared a video of himself accompanied with a single from the highly anticipated album.

Wizkid dropped Piece Of My Heart off Morayo album. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The single "Piece Of My Heart" has had fans and music lovers on their feet dancing and grooving to its crisp beats. The song features Brent Faiyaz and has an up-tempo record with heavy Carribean, R&B, Afro-Pop, and Dancehall influences.

In an earlier report by Esquire UK, the international star discussed his new album and his relationship during the just-concluded Louis Vuitton show directed by US singer Pharrell Williams.

Wizkid, known for singles like "Essence" and "Ginger, disclosed that his upcoming album is titled after his mother, Morayo. The musician described the unpublished album as "very, very personal," saying, "I hope it lifts spirits and spreads positive energy."

Watch the teaser below:

Wizkid trends on social media

Legit.ng captured the excitement online.

See them below:

iamwhizzberry:

"Better Gbedu chai see song now hear sweet melody 😫😬 I Stan wizzy forever."

ifunanya_official:

"This is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria since Tinubu stepped in.The final launch day should be a public holiday."

queen_lilyify:

"The father that fathered their fav. My baby in whom I am well please."

harryboygram:

"Since wiz don’t want to drop the album, I’ve so far learned the lyrics to this particular song."

harryboygram:

"“If I could I’ll keep it to myself” hope he isn’t talking about the album Sha."

cyndy__mma:

"Wizkid is not a chosen but all his music are hits 🔥🔥 somebody shout amen!!!"

Lady knocks Wizkid over recent actions

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a lady speaking about Wizkid's recent behaviour online went viral.

The lady, who described herself as a fan of the Nigerian music star, referred to him as childish.

The music fan noted that Wizkid had insulted individuals who had nothing to do with his beef with Davido, citing Chioma and Jada as examples.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng