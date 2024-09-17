Nigerian music star, Asake sparked reactions online after he gave his team members diamond necklaces

The singer has been on his Lungu Boy Tour for a while now and is making headlines in different parts of the world

In a new video that surfaced on the net, members of the YBNL singer's team were seen flaunting their new diamond pieces from him

Asake, with real name Ololade Ahmed, has wowed netizens after he extended a kind gesture towards his team members.

The Nigerian music icon, known for his unconventional ways, buzzed the internet after he gifted all team members with Joseph Frost diamond pieces.

The Lungu Boy artists' team shared a clip in which they all rocked and flaunted the gift from their boss.

Fans compare Asake to Davido

Many have likened Asake's move to that of Davido, who is known for gifting his friends and team members watches, chains, and luxury pieces.

Fans of the street pop act shared their hot take in the comments, hailing him for learning from the best—Davido.

Watch the clip here:

It will be recalled that Legit.ng previously reported how a Muslim TikToker called out the singer for reciting a powerful Quranic verse in one of the tracks on his new album.

Asake spurs reactions online

See how many are reacting to Asake's gift to his team members:

@stylebyhod:

"Wen I tell una say Davido impact for this industry una think say na lie he taught dem lifestyle nd the business aspect una think say na play play."

@johnhabbey:

"He learnt from the best @davido."

@fikayomi3:

"Davido made the rules other follow."

@mr.cena084:

"Davido did it first."

@edirin_viper:

"Which one be c’mon bby again na 😂 nawa. once u enter yankee ascent don change be that ok 😂 c’mon bby."

@godmade_val:

"OBO always doing it."

@mannystyles01:

"Celebrate your wins, regardless of how small it is, I see some peeps tweaking in the comment section while they don’t even have a golden chain lmao 😂…. Asake is wining, very soon he will gift them a Rolex each."

@alhassanalhassanenagi:

"Davido dey give them life."

Asake interpolates Fuji in new song

Meanwhile, Asake dropped a new single, including a visual for Active featuring Travis Scott.

The YBNL act inserted a popular Nigerian genre in Active, which left music lovers talking. Asake's new song came ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Lungu Boy.

