The mother of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, Dame Christine Doja, was honoured by Pope Francis and her son celebrated this achievement

She was given a revered honour reserved for the clergy and laity (non-clergy) who have served the Catholic Church and the Pope

Photos of the 92-year-old receiving her award were flaunted on social media and Femi Otedola shared how he felt about it

Dame Christine Doja, the mother of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, was honoured by Pope Francis, adding another feather to her cap of achievements.

Pope Francis honours Femi Otedola's mum with an outstanding award. Image credit: @femiotedola

She was given an award of the Papal honour of Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice which her 61-year-old son stated was well deserved.

While applauding the 92-year-old, Femi shared photos of his mother being given the award which she raised above her head as she posed with other clerics.

88-year-old Archbishop emeritus of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, was also in attendance at the event in honour of Dame Doja.

The Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, or Cross of Honor, was established in 1888 by Pope Leo XIII. It is awarded to Catholics aged 45 and above who have shown long and distinguished service to the Catholic Church and to the Papal office. It is the highest Papal decoration that could be awarded to women.

See Femi Otedola's post celebrating his mother below:

